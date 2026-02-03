Workday Introduces the Military Skills Mapper to Help Organizations Better Recognize and Hire Veteran Talent

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), the enterprise AI platform for managing people , money , and agents , today announced the Military Skills Mapper, a new feature in Workday Recruiting designed to help organizations more effectively identify and hire military veterans. By translating a veteran's military background into civilian-equivalent skills, the Military Skills Mapper will enable employers to better understand the leadership, technical expertise, and operational discipline service members bring to the workforce.

Unlocking the Value of Veteran Talent

More than 200,000 service members transition to civilian life each year — carrying with them exceptional capabilities honed in high-stakes, mission-driven environments. But the language of military experience doesn't always align with civilian job descriptions, making it difficult for hiring teams to recognize the full extent of a veteran's potential.

The Military Skills Mapper is designed to bridge that gap, helping employers see how military experience maps directly to modern business needs. This matters more than ever, as many organizations have public commitments or goals to hire, retain, and advance military veterans. By making veterans' qualifications clearer and more relatable, Workday will help empower organizations to tap into one of the most capable, motivated, and underutilized talent pools in the market.

"Veterans aren't looking for special treatment — they're looking to have their skills clearly understood," said Rod Levy, CEO, Code Platoon, a nonprofit coding bootcamp designed exclusively for the military community. "Having this feature will turn complex service experience into language employers immediately recognize, supporting organizations in meeting their veteran-hiring commitments and opening doors to careers that reflect the talent, grit, and leadership veterans bring to every role."

Translating Military Experience Into Skills Recruiters Understand

The Military Skills Mapper will appear in the "My Experience" section of a candidate's Workday Recruiting profile. When enabled, it will analyze a veteran's service background alongside the job description and organizational context to produce a tailored list of civilian-equivalent skills. These recommendations are designed to help veterans articulate their experience in language that resonates with private-sector recruiters—while preserving their ability to edit and refine the list for accuracy.

"Veterans bring hard-earned skills — leadership, adaptability, and teamwork — that don't always show up clearly in traditional hiring processes," said Joe Wilson, global chief technology officer, Workday, who also serves as a colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserve. "With the Military Skills Mapper, we're using Workday innovation to make those capabilities unmistakably visible to the organizations that need them most."

Driving Smarter, More Strategic Hiring

By bringing this capability directly into Workday Recruiting, hiring teams will be able to gain a faster, more accurate understanding of veteran capabilities without relying on external translation tools. Veterans, in turn, will benefit from a clearer, more confident application experience that better reflects their service-acquired strengths.

The Military Skills Mapper is expected to be available to Workday Recruiting customers in fall 2026.

