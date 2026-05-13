Workday Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Talent Acquisition (Recruiting) Suites

Workday is the Highest-Scoring Vendor in Critical Capabilities for High-Volume Hiring Use Case1

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), the enterprise AI platform for managing people, money, and agents, has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Talent Acquisition (Recruiting) Suites.2 A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

Workday's AI-powered talent acquisition suite systematically addresses hiring challenges – whether it's efficiency, capacity, quality, or candidate experience – by automating repetitive tasks and supporting better, faster decisions for talent teams. This enables organizations to effectively hire every type of role, including frontline, corporate, full-time, part-time, or contingent workers around the world. Organizations including Capita, Hungry Jacks, JLL, Medtronic, Signify, Thomson Reuters, and Valvoline, Inc. use Workday's talent acquisition solutions to attract top talent and drive significant hiring outcomes.

"In today's competitive talent market, organizations face mounting pressure to hire faster, smarter, and more efficiently while delivering exceptional candidate experiences," said Adam Godson, general manager of talent acquisition products, Workday. "We believe that being named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Talent Acquisition reflects our commitment to providing a unified, AI-powered solution that helps our customers meet these challenges and transform how they find, engage, and hire talent."

Boost Recruiting Efficiency, Deliver Exceptional Candidate Experiences, and Accelerate High-Volume Hiring with AI

Workday's talent acquisition suite unifies Workday Recruiting with the enterprise-grade AI capabilities of HiredScore AI for Recruiting and Workday Paradox to strategically transform hiring. This drives trusted decisions that help accelerate initial reviews and streamline hiring for every worker type, enabling organizations to:

Drive Unmatched Recruiting Efficiency: Customers have increased recruiter capacity by up to 54%, freeing talent acquisition teams to focus on strategic initiatives like internal mobility and succession planning instead of administrative tasks. Additionally, hiring manager review time for customers has dropped by up to 35%, so organizations can keep critical roles filled and secure top talent before competitors.

Customers have increased recruiter capacity by up to 54%, freeing talent acquisition teams to focus on strategic initiatives like internal mobility and succession planning instead of administrative tasks. Additionally, hiring manager review time for customers has dropped by up to 35%, so organizations can keep critical roles filled and secure top talent before competitors. Deliver World-Class Candidate Experiences: Conversational AI powered by Workday Paradox creates seamless, personalized interactions throughout the hiring journey, empowering customers to achieve a 95% average candidate satisfaction rate in 2025. These engaging experiences have led to a 70% average application completion rate for customers using Paradox Conversational ATS, helping organizations capture quality talent while strengthening their employer brand and reducing recruitment marketing costs.

Conversational AI powered by Workday Paradox creates seamless, personalized interactions throughout the hiring journey, empowering customers to achieve a 95% average candidate satisfaction rate in 2025. These engaging experiences have led to a 70% average application completion rate for customers using Paradox Conversational ATS, helping organizations capture quality talent while strengthening their employer brand and reducing recruitment marketing costs. Manage High-Volume Hiring with Confidence: Workday enables organizations to excel at high-volume and frontline hiring where speed is essential. Workday Paradox automates interview scheduling and enables companies to achieve an average time-to-hire of three and a half days, while maintaining high conversion rates that help ensure no qualified candidate slips through the cracks.

For More Information

Download a complimentary copy of the report here.

Read more about this news on the Workday blog here.

Discover Workday's latest talent acquisition innovations here.

1Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Talent Acquisition (Recruiting) Suites, By Jackie Watrous, Hiten Sheth, Rania Stewart, 8 May 2026.

2Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Talent Acquisition (Recruiting) Suites, Rania Stewart, Jackie Watrous, Hiten Sheth, 8 May 2026.

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About Workday

Workday is the enterprise AI platform for managing people, money, and agents. Workday unifies HR and Finance on one intelligent platform with AI at the core to empower people at every level with the clarity, confidence, and insights they need to adapt quickly, make better decisions, and deliver outcomes that matter. Workday is used by more than 11,500 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 65% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

© 2026 Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Forward-Looking Statements

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Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

SOURCE Workday Inc.