Workday Recognized as a Leader in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Financial Planning Software for Fourth Year in a Row

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), the enterprise AI platform for managing people , money , and agents , has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software 1 for the fourth consecutive year. A complimentary copy of the report is available here .

Workday helps financial planning and analysis (FP&A) teams anticipate change, analyze multiple scenarios on the fly, and improve cross-functional collaboration to navigate uncertainty and provide strategic insights. Leading organizations including Blackberry Limited, Boston Scientific Corporation, Guardian Life Insurance Company of America, Spotify USA Inc., and more trust Workday Adaptive Planning to deliver agile plans and financial forecasts that drive deeper insights and faster decisions.

"Today's finance teams need a smarter, faster way to plan, one that puts them in the driver's seat. With AI at the core, Workday empowers finance to truly own their planning process, allowing them to make quick changes and adapt with ease, without relying on IT or consultants," said Ben Pierce, general manager, Adaptive Planning, Workday. "We believe this recognition reflects what we hear from customers every day: the future of planning is AI-enabled, owned by the business, and designed for simplicity and immediate results."

Workday delivers the modern, intuitive financial planning tools that help organizations thrive. With Workday, organizations can:

Quickly adapt plans and forecasts as business conditions change to make planning and analysis more accurate and efficient.

as business conditions change to make planning and analysis more accurate and efficient. Use predictive analytics to stay ahead of market trends with Workday's growing portfolio of agentic AI solutions – including Planning Agent, which can help organizations reduce data exploration and analysis by 30%.

with Workday's growing portfolio of – including Planning Agent, which can help organizations reduce data exploration and analysis by 30%. Improve collaboration and alignment across departments and regions, integrating financial and operational data across ERP, CRM, marketing and HR systems, and data warehouses to support consistent, accurate financial and operational processes.

Gartner Peer Insights documents customer experience through verified ratings and peer reviews. As of December 2, 2025, Workday reviews include the following:

"Workday Adaptive Planning has solved our budget process needs seamlessly. Since we implemented it over 6 years ago, we have gained back several hours per month on process steps, while enabling our analysts to spend more time on value-add." – VP of Finance in the manufacturing industry [ read full review ]

] "We are extremely happy with all aspects of Adaptive Planning, including the user-friendly and easy to navigate interface, the expert implementation consultants, the ease of ongoing maintenance as well as the readily available post-implementation resources and support." – Director of Financial Planning and Analysis in the transportation industry [ read full review ]

] "I feel like anything I have needed to do to improve my company's corporate financial model has been achievable directly because of Workday Adaptive Planning. The automation and scalable features, the ability to have custom integrations, and the speed at which any support tickets are resolved are all second to none." – Finance Manager in the software industry [ read full review ]

