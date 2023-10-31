Workday Sees Insurance Industry Momentum as Organizations Seek to Create Agility and Build Resilience Amid Unprecedented Change

News provided by

Workday Inc.

31 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

Deloitte, KPMG, and PwC offer the Workday Industry Accelerator for Insurance to Speed Time to Value for Insurance Industry Customers

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsureTech Connect (Booth #1961) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced continued momentum within the insurance industry, as organizations including American Financial Group, AssuredPartners, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, Penn Mutual, Reliance Matrix, Resolution Life, and Telesure Group Services are using or have selected Workday to drive agility and keep pace with an evolving industry.

The company also announced that the Workday Industry Accelerator for Insurance — an industry-first approach to how Workday and its partner ecosystem drive more value for customers — now includes the deep industry experience of Deloitte (InsureAcceleration Solution), KPMG, and PwC.

Accelerating Insurance Industry Transformation

According to an IDC infographic*, 70% of insurance organizations either expressed pessimism about insurance market prospects or feel unprepared for potential disruption. Amid shifting regulations, evolving workforce demands, and volatility of external events impacting claims payouts, it is crucial that organizations leverage technology — including AI and ML — to adapt and better anticipate the complex realities of an ever-evolving, unpredictable industry. The Industry Accelerator for Insurance will help organizations accelerate their cloud transformations, scale with open ecosystems, and collaborate to drive innovation.

"For the insurance industry, new technology is critical to eliminate data silos created by multiple legacy systems that are difficult to use and manage," said Shera Chase, vice president of total rewards and HR operations, Reliance Matrix. "With Workday, we were able to move our operations and data to the cloud, which provides us with a real time view of our business. With this access to data and more streamlined processes, rather than simply reacting to risks, we're able to make more strategic decisions quickly that can save countless hours, boost productivity, and help prevent loss."

Delivering Insights Across the Insurance Enterprise

To keep pace with the evolving industry landscape, Workday is helping organizations move beyond legacy ERP systems to the cloud. With Workday, insurance customers can break down data silos to unify data from across the enterprise for deeper business insights. Users can combine data from operational solutions, including claims, policy and actuarial systems, with internal financial and workforce data for a unified system of insight to drive decision making. With a composable architecture, Workday enables customers to interoperate with existing technology ecosystems and extend solutions with low or no code technology, all while maintaining the same level of security.

Organizations also gain real-time visibility across workforce, skills, and labor spend. Workday Skills Cloud with ML at the core helps organizations understand the skills and capabilities of their entire workforce, enabling them to quickly align people resources to critical needs. In addition, AI and ML embedded into the Workday platform drives efficiency, helping insurance organizations deliver more engaging employee experiences to better attract, hire, and retain talent.

"The insurance industry is facing major challenges due to changing customer and market expectations, new sources of competition, external factors like climate change and cyber-security, and the evolving regulatory landscape," said Jay Rabinowitz, vice president, head of financial services, Workday. "With Workday, organizations can leverage technology to create agility and be better prepared for an uncertain future where things can change quickly."

For More Information

*Source: IDC Infographic, sponsored by Workday, Enterprise Software Drives the IT and Finance Operations of the Insurance Industry, doc #US50932323, July 2023.

About Workday
Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics are built with artificial intelligence and machine learning at the core to help organizations around the world embrace the future of work. Workday is used by more than 10,000 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 50% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

© 2023 Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Workday's plans, beliefs, and expectations. These forward-looking statements are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. If the risks materialize, assumptions prove incorrect, or we experience unexpected changes in circumstances, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely on any forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2023, and other reports that we have and will file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

SOURCE Workday Inc.

Also from this source

Workday Named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises for Eighth Consecutive Year

Workday Named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises for Eighth Consecutive Year

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced it has been named a Leader...
Workday Shapes How the Future Works With New AI and ML Capabilities

Workday Shapes How the Future Works With New AI and ML Capabilities

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced at Workday Rising, the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.