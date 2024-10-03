Workday Showcases Technology Leadership at Grace Hopper Celebration 2024 with 50 Delegates and Five Speakers

Company Demonstrates Ongoing Commitment to Empowering Women and Nonbinary Technologists Alongside AnitaB.org

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money, today announced its sponsorship of Grace Hopper Celebration 2024 (GHC). Fifty delegates and five speakers from Workday will participate in innovation sessions at this year's event. As part of its sponsorship, the company will also host the AI/ML and Cloud Computing Reception on October 9 at 5:30pm ET at the Marriott Downtown Philadelphia.

Taking place October 8-11, both virtually and in person in Philadelphia, GHC 24 serves as the world's largest gathering of women and nonbinary technologists. The Celebration provides a diverse and vibrant platform for this community to connect, collaborate, and step into their collective power.

"Our sponsorship of GHC 24 reflects Workday's deep commitment to fostering a more inclusive tech industry," said Kathy Pham, Vice President, AI, Workday. "We stand alongside Grace Hopper Celebration and AnitaB.org in championing diversity, and we're proud to help empower the voices of women and nonbinary technologists – this week, and beyond."

Workday representatives will participate in the following sessions:

AI/ML and Cloud Computing Reception

Hosted by Workday

Wednesday October 9 | 5:30 - 7:00 PM ET

Marriott Downtown Philadelphia

Request a ticket at https://tiny.cc/workday-ghc

From Spark To Scale: The AI Product Journey Through Different Lenses

Kathy Pham, Vice-President, AI, Workday

Nhung Ho, Vice-President, AI, Intuit

Chip Huyen, Vice-President, AI and Open Source Software, Voltron Data

Shruti Koparkar, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Amazon Web Services

October 9 | 10:45 AM ET

and October 10 | 10:00 AM ET

Accelerating Data Analytics With Vectorized Query Engine

Seema Gupta, Principal Software Engineer, Workday

Priyanka Bhalerao, Principal Software Engineer, Workday

October 10 | 1:00 PM ET

Tech Spaces and VPAT: How I Built Programs to Support Accessibility

Tierre Daniels, Manager Accessibility Product Team, Workday

Sim Sidhu, Senior Product Manager Accessibility, Workday

October 10 | 3:35 PM ET

Strategic Impact With OKRs and KPIs: Empowering Women for Organizational and Personal Success

Awalin Sopan, Principal Engineer, Workday

Reshma Shahabuddin, Chief of Staff to CPTO, Blackpoint

Anika Sharin, Senior Program Manager Regulatory Compliance, Intuitive Surgical Inc

October 11 | 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM ET

About Workday

Workday is a leading enterprise platform that helps organizations manage their most important assets – their people and money. The Workday platform is built with AI at the core to help customers elevate people, supercharge work, and move their business forever forward. Workday is used by more than 10,500 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 60% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

About AnitaB.org

At AnitaB.org, a global nonprofit organization, we envision a future where the people who imagine and build technology mirror the societies for whom they build it. We connect, inspire, and guide women and nonbinary individuals in technical fields, as well as organizations that view technology innovation as a strategic imperative.

Our social enterprise supports women in technical fields, the organizations that employ them, and the academic institutions that train future generations. A full roster of programs helps women grow, learn, and develop their highest potential.

