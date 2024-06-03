Workday Turbocharges Its Partner and Developer Ecosystem with New Workday AI Capabilities

Company Showcases New AI Services for Workday Extend and Launches Workday AI Marketplace at Annual Developer Conference

LAS VEGAS, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money , today announced new AI innovations to make it easier than ever for developers and partners to build intelligent solutions on the Workday platform – and for customers to discover and benefit from those solutions. This includes AI updates to the company's developer platform, Workday Extend , and the general availability of Workday AI Marketplace , giving customers access to the best AI solutions from Workday and its partners in one centralized place.

These innovations are being showcased at Workday DevCon 2024 , the company's fourth annual developer conference with more than 1,200 attendees. The Workday developer ecosystem and Workday DevCon have both grown by more than 50% since last year.

"We are leading the enterprise AI revolution, and we're doing that not only by innovating at Workday – but by enabling AI innovation for our customers and partners as well," said Matt Grippo, senior vice president, core software, Workday. "With these new offerings, we are unlocking more possibilities for organizations to drive business efficiency and realize greater value from the Workday platform and ecosystem."

Propelling Intelligent App Development with Workday AI Gateway

Workday unveiled several new AI services via Workday AI Gateway , which gives developers access to the power of Workday AI to build intelligent apps with Workday Extend. Along with enhancements to existing skills analysis and document intelligence services, planned new AI services include:

Intelligent Answers. Leverages generative AI to enable users to get answers on existing documents or multiple files (e.g. an employee handbook, expense policy, travel rules, PTO, sabbatical policies) by querying them using natural language.





Leverages generative AI to enable users to get answers on existing documents or multiple files (e.g. an employee handbook, expense policy, travel rules, PTO, sabbatical policies) by querying them using natural language. HCM Recommender. Applies machine learning to worker profile data and job requisition data to recommend similar workers based on user-defined attributes, helping managers create new connections and opportunities for their team's career growth and development.





Applies machine learning to worker profile data and job requisition data to recommend similar workers based on user-defined attributes, helping managers create new connections and opportunities for their team's career growth and development. Data Query. Leverages generative AI to simplify the data query process in Workday by enabling a user to create a data query in natural language.

Workday AI Marketplace: Unifying Trusted AI Innovation from Workday and Partners

Workday also announced the general availability of Workday AI Marketplace , giving Workday customers access to the best AI solutions from Workday and its partners, together in one place.

There are currently more than 15 AI partner solutions available in Workday AI Marketplace, making it easier than ever for Workday customers to leverage the power of AI to streamline business processes and enhance decision-making. Customers can choose from trusted AI solutions to help them address business challenges in areas such as accounting, contracts, fraud detection, recruiting, skills transformation, and more – saving valuable time and resources.

"While AI is making it possible to innovate and deliver customer value faster, it's increasingly difficult to assess the quality and trustworthiness of the myriad AI solutions in the market," said Damien Taylor, chief technology officer, Workday practice, Kainos. "Workday AI Marketplace makes it easy for our joint customers to find responsible AI solutions that extend the value of the Workday platform and gives partners a launch pad to co-innovate and showcase our best AI solutions that are responsible by design."

Putting Generative AI to Work at Workday DevCon

At Workday DevCon, developers will participate in a 24-hour hackathon to experiment with the new AI services as part of Workday AI Gateway and use Workday Extend Developer Copilot , the human-machine teaming capability in the Workday Extend Developer Site that leverages generative AI, to support the development lifecycle.

Workday Extend Developer Copilot is natively embedded into App Builder – Workday's no/low-code web-based developer toolset – to provide more rapid developer learning through natural language search and chat, and text-to-code generation capabilities designed to improve developer productivity and customer time-to-value by turning natural language into app code.

Availability

Workday AI Gateway is available with Workday Extend Professional. Intelligent Answers, HCM Recommender, and Data Query are planned to be made available to early adopter customers this month. Workday Extend Developer Copilot is planned to be available to early adopter customers beginning next month.

For More Information

Register to attend Workday DevCon 2024 in the digital program.

to attend Workday DevCon 2024 in the digital program. Read the blog, " Unleashing the Power of Innovation With Public Cloud ."

About Workday

Workday is a leading enterprise platform that helps organizations manage their most important assets – their people and money . The Workday platform is built with AI at the core to help customers elevate people, supercharge work, and move their business forever forward. Workday is used by more than 10,500 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 60% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com .

© 2024 Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Workday's full-year and second quarter fiscal 2025 subscription revenue and non-GAAP operating margin, growth, demand, strategy, and investments. These forward-looking statements are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. If the risks materialize, assumptions prove incorrect, or we experience unexpected changes in circumstances, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely on any forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to: (i) breaches in our security measures or those of our third-party providers, unauthorized access to our customers' or other users' personal data, or disruptions in our data center or computing infrastructure operations; (ii) service outages, delays in the deployment of our applications, and the failure of our applications to perform properly; (iii) privacy concerns and evolving domestic or foreign laws and regulations; (iv) the impact of continuing global economic and geopolitical volatility on our business, as well as on our customers, prospects, partners, and service providers; (v) any loss of key employees or the inability to attract, train, and retain highly skilled employees; (vi) competitive factors, including pricing pressures, industry consolidation, entry of new competitors and new applications, advancements in technology, and marketing initiatives by our competitors; (vii) our reliance on our network of partners to drive additional growth of our revenues; (viii) the regulatory, economic, and political risks associated with our domestic and international operations; (ix) adoption of our applications and services by customers and individuals, including any new features, enhancements, and modifications, as well as our customers' and users' satisfaction with the deployment, training, and support services they receive; (x) the regulatory risks related to new and evolving technologies such as AI and our ability to realize a return on our development efforts; (xi) our ability to realize the expected business or financial benefits of any acquisitions of or investments in companies, (xii) delays or reductions in information technology spending; and (xiii) changes in sales, which may not be immediately reflected in our results due to our subscription model. Further information on these and additional risks that could affect Workday's results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent report on Form 10-Q or Form 10-K and other reports that we have filed and will file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

SOURCE Workday, Inc.