Worker Injured on New Jersey Job Site Wins $8 Million Settlement

Client of Glugeth & Pierguidi, P.C. Received a Brain Injury After Falling 25 Feet in 2020

HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This past August, the firm's Jared Glugeth secured an 8 million dollar settlement on behalf of his client, a construction worker who sustained a brain injury after an on-the-job fall. The incident occurred on February 15, 2020, while Jesus Garcia, the claimant, was working on a roof at the Shoppes at Ledgewood Commons.

According to the case filing, Garcia was an employee of Precise Demolition Corporation, who was contracted by March Associates Construction to demolish part of the building. While on the roof of the establishment at Ledgewood Commons, Garcia and his coworkers were using a saw to cut openings in the roof big enough to remove old HVAC and heating units. When each unit was removed, the safety plans and OSHA required the holes to be covered and protected. However, the defendants failed to properly protect the holes for the contractors. Garcia, after stepping into an unprotected hole, fell 25 feet onto a concrete slab below the roof.

The fall resulted in several injuries, including a fractured skull, brain bleeds, five fractured vertebrae, and a broken rib. These injuries were so severe that Garcia was placed into a medically induced coma during treatment. Garcia retained legal representation for a lawsuit against both March Associates Construction and Ledgewood Investors for not providing a safety harness or taking additional precautions.

Attorney Jared Glugeth of Glugeth & Pierguidi, P.C. represented Mr. Garcia and his wife. The case was mediated before former Superior Court Judge Raymond Reddin. During mediation, the plaintiff and the defense reached an agreement on June 30, 2022. Garcia received a finalized settlement on July 29, 2022, following an allocution hearing.

About Glugeth & Pierguidi, P.C.:

The attorneys of Glugeth & Pierguidi, P.C. have extensive trial experience in both personal injury and medical malpractice cases. With offices in Hoboken, NJ and New York City, the firm was founded by Attorneys David Pierguidi and Jared Glugeth with the goal of providing aggressive litigation for those with serious injuries. Throughout their careers, Jared and David have recovered over $100 million in settlements and verdicts for seriously injured clients and have been recognized with many industry honors, including Best Lawyers, The National Trial Lawyers, Super Lawyers, and more. For them, there is no substitute for meticulous preparation and loyal representation.

