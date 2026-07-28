Workera Introduces Proctored Assessments to Power High-stakes Hiring Decisions

Platform replaces resume screening and inferred skill matching with verified proficiency that proves what a candidate can actually do

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workera, the AI agent platform built to maximize human potential, today announced a purpose-built solution for enterprises to run proctored assessments for crucial hiring and certification decisions. The AI-native scoring observes candidates working through tasks that mirror the actual job and delivers defensible evidence that organizations can put in front of a hiring manager, an executive team, or their board of directors.

Hiring teams can no longer trust the traditional signals like resumes, portfolios, and interviews, which increasingly reflect a candidate's access to AI rather than their actual capability. Bad signals can be costly: a technical mishire can cost 1.5x to 2x annual salary in lost time and replacement costs, which represents a $225K to $300K mistake for a technical role. While most hiring tools still work by inference, matching AI-generated resumes against job descriptions, Workera measures and verifies actual skills.

"In the AI era, the resume is no longer a reliable signal of capability," said Kian Katanforoosh, CEO of Workera. "Workera replaces resume screening and inferred skill matching with verified proficiency at the point of hire, so you can stand behind every offer with defensible evidence instead of an educated guess. That skills intelligence is most important for the highest-stakes AI, data, and engineering hires that companies can least afford to get wrong."

With Workera's new candidate assessment capabilities, enterprises measure what a candidate can actually do before extending an offer, without slowing down the funnel or driving top candidates away. Workera auto-configures every program with the right guardrails so the recruiter doesn't have to be a psychometrician to develop a candidate assessment. Hiring teams can select assessments from Workera's signature catalog or create custom assessments using Compose. The verified, skill-level proficiency results are fed directly into an organization's ATS, such as Workday, so hiring managers can hire the right candidates quickly.

A proficiency signal leaders can actually trust

Notably, the solution includes a proctoring layer that catches AI-assisted answers and tab-switching in real time, so the score employers see is the score the candidate earned. The integrity controls align to the assessment and the organization's policy on AI use, deterring obvious workarounds and capturing an integrity report with every result. If a hiring decision is questioned, leaders have an auditable trail instead of an assertion based on an AI resume.

The candidate journey is designed to feel clear, fair, and modern. It's intentionally low-friction, with an SSO login, guided onboarding, and clear pre-assessment expectations. During the assessment, an adaptive engine adjusts to skill levels in real time, and multi-modal questions mirror actual on-the-job work. Candidates explicitly acknowledge the integrity agreement before they start, and real-time enforcement is communicated through clear notifications rather than silent monitoring. The integrity report becomes evidence that supports a defensible hiring decision, protecting the candidate as much as it protects the organization.

Hiring intelligence uses the same Workera skills intelligence engine that is already proven at scale. The platform has verified more than 180,000 skills for a single global professional services firm and benchmarked thousands of data scientists with role-specific proficiency. That same rigor now sits at the point of hire, establishing one consistent definition of capability across the entire employee lifecycle: the bar a candidate clears to get hired is the same bar an internal employee clears to be promoted into that role.

Workera is fully compliant with GDPR and adheres to rigorous security and governance standards. The purpose-built hiring solution lets enterprises run structured assessments for hiring and certification decisions, where results carry real-world consequences. Unlike standard upskilling programs, hiring intelligence disables in-assessment feedback, hides scores from candidates, and surfaces a dedicated reporting view for recruiters and hiring managers.

Organizations can see the gold standard in measuring human potential in the AI era in action at workera.ai.

About Workera

Workera is the AI agent platform built to maximize human potential. Workera reads capabilities from the tools people already work in, verifies them continuously, and does so at scale. Our four purpose-built AI agents handle every talent decision: who to hire, who's ready to move, where the gaps are, and how to close them. The newest, Ambient Coaching, surfaces skills intelligence in the flow of work. Trusted by the Fortune 100, Workera has been recognized by TIME's Best EdTech Companies and World's Top HRTech Companies in 2025 & 2026; the World Economic Forum's Tech Pioneers; and Inc.'s 2025 Fastest Growing Companies. In 2024, Workera was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies alongside Microsoft, Canva, and others leading the AI revolution. Learn more at workera.ai.

SOURCE Workera