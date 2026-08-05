Workera Partners with Kombo to Deliver Verified Skills Data Across 200+ HRIS and ATS Platforms Through a Single Connection

One integration writes verified capability results into the systems of record where hiring, internal mobility, and upskilling decisions are actually made

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workera, the AI agents company powering the skills intelligence layer for the enterprise, today announced a partnership with Kombo that delivers verified skills data into more than 200 HRIS and ATS platforms through a single connection.

Workforce capability data is scattered across applicant tracking, learning, and HR systems, and most of it is self-reported, inferred, or stale. Only 33% of business leaders believe their current talent data is sufficient to make informed decisions, according to Gartner, a gap that creates roughly a 20% drag on operational efficiency. As enterprises race to plan for AI, that missing signal has real consequences: BCG finds that 80% of AI initiatives fail to deliver value because leaders mistake tool access for actual workforce capability.

"Every talent system runs on data and could work dramatically better with data that's actually trustworthy," said Kian Katanforoosh, founder and CEO of Workera. "Thanks to our partnership with Kombo, we're now surfacing Workera's verified skills data across all of those systems. Recruiters, line managers, and enterprise leaders keep working in the tools they already know best, now connected to Workera and its best-in-class data. That's the vision: one verified signal, available everywhere a talent decision gets made."

Through the single connection with Kombo, Workera pulls employee and candidate lifecycle data in and pushes verified capability results back out. On the HRIS side, the integration syncs employee records daily to add, update, and deactivate users automatically, uses HRIS attributes to enroll employees into the right development programs, and writes verified skill ratings natively onto employee profiles, normalized to each platform's own scale and mapped to the customer's taxonomy with admin approval before anything goes live. On the ATS side, advancing a candidate to the assessment stage triggers the right Workera assessment automatically, and status, score, and pass/fail results land back on the candidate record. Purpose-built integrations carry the same verified signal into an LMS and deep-link learning recommendations to the exact content that closes a verified gap in libraries.

What sets the approach apart is the nature of the signal itself. Competing platforms infer skills from resumes and job titles or label them from work artifacts. Both are guesses, and self- or manager-confirmed skills are opinion, not proof. Workera verifies capability through measurement and delivers that fact as a first-class skill rating the platform understands, not a file someone has to export, map, and upload. The posture is additive by design: Workera strengthens the HRIS, ATS, and learning systems an enterprise already runs rather than replacing them. Authentication stays with Kombo, which operates as a subprocessor under the customer's data-privacy agreement, so Workera never stores raw HRIS credentials. Callbacks are cryptographically signed and verified, and platforms use OAuth 2.0 flows. Workera itself is SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, and ISO 42001:2023 certified, and GDPR and CCPA compliant.

"Enterprises shouldn't have to choose between trustworthy skills data and a stack that's realistic to maintain," said Alexander Kuebel, CEO and Co-Founder at Kombo. "Our unified API lets Workera reach hundreds of HRIS and ATS systems through one connection, so verified capability data reaches the systems companies already run without a point-to-point build for every platform."

Minimum setup time is required, most of it inside the customer's own system, and integrations Kombo already supports can be enabled the same day. Enterprises can see the integrations in action and connect with the Workera team at www.workera.ai.

About Workera

Workera is the AI agent platform built to maximize human potential. Workera reads capabilities from the tools people already work in, verifies them continuously, and does so at scale. Our four purpose-built AI agents handle every talent decision: who to hire, who's ready to move, where the gaps are, and how to close them. The newest, Ambient Coaching, surfaces skills intelligence in the flow of work. Trusted by the Fortune 100, Workera has been recognized by TIME's Best EdTech Companies and World's Top HRTech Companies in 2025 & 2026; the World Economic Forum's Tech Pioneers; and Inc.'s 2025 Fastest Growing Companies. In 2024, Workera was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies alongside Microsoft, Canva, and others leading the AI revolution. Learn more at workera.ai.

SOURCE Workera