Workera Launches Credly Integration to Turn Workforce Skills Into Portable, Verifiable Credentials

New integration with Pearson's Credly platform enables enterprises to automatically issue digital badges for completed Workera programs

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workera, the trusted skills data layer for the enterprise, today announced a new integration with Credly by Pearson that enables organizations to automatically issue digital credentials when learners complete eligible programs in Workera. The integration helps enterprises turn workforce development achievements into portable, verifiable proof of capability that can be recognized across internal systems and external professional networks.

The World Economic Forum estimates that 39% of workers' core skills will change by 2030, yet many struggle to prove the impact of those investments beyond completion metrics trapped inside disconnected systems. Workera's Credly integration closes that gap by turning verified capability development into visible, auditable evidence of workforce readiness.

"In the age of AI, capability is the most important differentiator for enterprises, but capability only creates value if organizations can measure it, recognize it, and operationalize it at scale," said Jim Hemgen, VP of Partnerships at Workera. "This integration helps enterprises turn workforce achievements into portable, verifiable proof of capability that can be used for effective talent decisions. Together with Credly, we're helping enterprises turn skills development into a durable signal of readiness, growth, and business impact."

The integration automatically issues Credly badges when learners complete eligible Workera programs. Administrators can map Workera programs directly to Credly badge templates, allowing credentials to be issued seamlessly upon completion.

Learners receive and manage their badges through Credly, where they can accept and share credentials across platforms including LinkedIn, HR systems, and talent marketplaces. Within Workera, learners can also track pending and earned badges directly in the platform. The integration additionally supports retroactive issuance, enabling organizations to recognize learners who completed programs before the integration was enabled.

"More than ever, organizations need greater visibility into the skills they have today and the capabilities they will need tomorrow," said Melissa Matlins, Client Partner Executive, Pearson. "Workera recognizes that workforce readiness depends on connecting learning, skills, and opportunity. Their approach to bringing skills intelligence and digital credentials together is helping create a more connected talent ecosystem for employees and employers alike."

By connecting verified program completion to portable digital credentials, Workera and Credly help enterprises create a more visible and actionable skills ecosystem. For employees, that means recognized proof of capability that travels across their careers. For managers, it creates clearer visibility into team readiness and achievement. For leadership teams, it provides stronger evidence of workforce transformation progress and AI readiness across the organization.

The Credly integration is now available for select Workera enterprise customers with a Credly license, with broader availability expanding throughout 2026. Learn more at workera.ai.

About Workera

Workera is the AI agent platform built to maximize human potential. Workera reads capabilities from the tools people already work in, verifies them continuously, and does so at scale. Our four purpose-built AI agents handle every talent decision: who to hire, who's ready to move, where the gaps are, and how to close them. The newest, Ambient Coaching, surfaces skills intelligence in the flow of work. Trusted by the Fortune 500, Workera has been recognized by TIME's Best EdTech Companies and World's Top HRTech Companies in 2025 & 2026; the World Economic Forum's Tech Pioneers; and Inc.'s 2025 Fastest Growing Companies. In 2024, Workera was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies alongside Microsoft, Canva, and others leading the AI revolution. Learn more at workera.ai.

About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to help people realize the life they imagine through learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c. 18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's lifelong learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at pearsonplc.com.

SOURCE Workera