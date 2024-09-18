Workera Launches Future-Fit Skills Bundle to Accelerate AI Readiness Across the Workforce

The new solution helps organizations close skills gaps in AI Foundations, Power Skills and Data Literacy for non-technical workforce

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workera, the leading AI-powered skills technology platform, today announced the Future-Fit Skills Bundle. The newest product from Workera is designed to help enterprises quickly assess skill levels across their workforce in key areas like AI Foundations, Essential Power Skills, and Data Literacy. As organizations worldwide race to harness AI's potential to enhance efficiency, customer experiences, and innovation, the Future-Fit Skills Bundle empowers leaders to upskill their workforce and stay ahead in an increasingly competitive digital environment by leveraging AI.

By 2026, nine out of ten organizations will face significant skills gaps, resulting in $5.5 trillion in missed growth opportunities, according to IDC. With AI technologies rapidly advancing, the pressure is on organizations to close the growing skills gap. Workera's platform boosts generative AI proficiency by 240%, meeting the rising demand for top-tier AI skills.

"Employees are the driving force behind an organization's success, and in this AI-driven era, every employee needs a foundational understanding of AI to thrive," said Kian Katanforoosh, CEO and Founder of Workera. "Unlike past technology shifts that only required specific teams of experts, AI demands universal competency across entire organizations. The Future Fit Skills Bundle is designed to help business leaders navigate this AI landscape with a clear strategy to identify and develop their workforce."

The Future-Fit Skills Bundle is purpose-built to help organizations establish a comprehensive AI skills proficiency baseline and encompasses 11 essential skills domains to foster AI including:

AI Foundations: Equips teams with the essential knowledge to implement AI effectively and responsibly. Competencies include AI Essentials, Generative AI Essentials, and Responsible AI.

Data Literacy: Builds critical skills needed for digital transformation, including Data Literacy Essentials, Data Storytelling, and Digital Transformation Essentials.

Power Skills for All: Develops soft skills essential for success in today's AI-driven market, such as Problem Solving Essentials, Resilience & Adaptability, Effective Learning, Effective Communication, and Teamwork.

With the bundle, learning leaders can quickly pinpoint skill gaps and create tailored development plans that align with organizational goals and are backed by verified skills intelligence data.

Leading organizations, including Accenture, Siemens Energy, and the U.S. Air Force, leverage Workera to accelerate upskilling by more than 5X, addressing the critical need to keep skills relevant in a rapidly changing technology landscape.

Workera's Future-Fit Skills Bundle is currently available through early access to select customers, with general availability planned for January 2025.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit https://workera.ai .

About Workera

Workera is pioneering the future of skills technology, reimagining how organizations align business needs with verified skills data to future-fit their workforce and accelerate productivity and innovation. Trusted by the Fortune 500, Workera leverages AI-powered agents to deliver unparalleled insights into workforce capabilities, utilizing a state-of-the-art skills ontology and cutting-edge LLMs for the most precise skill measurements available. With Workera, businesses can strategically align teams, accurately identify and bridge skill gaps, and optimize talent allocation with unprecedented efficiency. Our commitment to delivering measurable and verified skill data empowers business leaders to not only manage their workforce more effectively, but also to harness the full potential of their human capital. Workera was named in Fast Company's exclusive Most Innovative Companies list for 2024 alongside Microsoft, Canva, and others leading the AI revolution. Discover how Workera is helping future-proof workforces at Accenture, Siemens Energy, Belcorp, The United States Air Force, and Samsung at www.workera.ai.

