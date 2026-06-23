Workera Named to TIME's List of America's Top WorkTech Companies 2026

Recognition from TIME and Statista places Workera among the 250 leading workplace technology companies in the U.S., based on financial strength and industry impact

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workera, the AI agent platform built to maximize human potential, today announced it has been named to TIME's inaugural list of America's Top WorkTech Companies 2026, presented by TIME and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The list was announced on June 9, 2026, and can be viewed on TIME.com.

The timing matters. Workera earned this spot as a clear divide opens up. Some companies are pulling ahead with AI. Many others are falling behind. ServiceNow's Enterprise AI Maturity Index 2026 shows the split: the AI Pacesetters leading the pack are more than four times as likely to measure AI skills across their workforce, 54% versus 12%. Knowing what your people can do is now the dividing line. Tools that measure and grow skills at scale are no longer optional. They are a board-level priority.

"AI gets better every day. The people working alongside it should too. That is the future we are building," said Kian Katanforoosh, founder and CEO of Workera. "Thank you to TIME and Statista for recognizing Workera as one of the US's top companies focused on the future of work."

The America's Top WorkTech Companies 2026 list recognizes companies primarily focused on developing and providing workplace-related technologies, products, or services. To build the ranking, Statista gathered and analyzed data from approximately 5,000 U.S. companies through desk research, online application forms, and collaborations with other data and market intelligence companies. The ranking is built on two pillars, financial strength and industry impact. Each company received a score in both dimensions, and these scores were combined into an overall score. The 250 companies with the highest scores were included.

Workera meets that challenge with its AI agents and is the skills intelligence choice of ambitious HR and talent leaders. Elo, its assessment agent, has measured roughly 10 million skills globally, helping organizations benchmark skills, identify gaps, and grow people in large, structured jumps. Ambient, its always-on coach, reads evidence of demonstrated skills in the flow of work and offers guidance to help people improve a little every day, with the underlying evidence staying private to the individual. Together they cover most of what enterprises need to assess, develop, and grow talent in the AI era, an approach that has earned the trust of the Fortune 500.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. Its research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business data, and market and consumer studies and surveys.

To learn more about how Workera helps enterprises measure and develop skills, visit workera.ai.

About Workera

Workera is the AI agent platform built to maximize human potential. Workera reads capabilities from the tools people already work in, verifies them continuously, and does so at scale. Our four purpose-built AI agents handle every talent decision: who to hire, who's ready to move, where the gaps are, and how to close them. The newest, Ambient Coaching, surfaces skills intelligence in the flow of work. Trusted by the Fortune 100, Workera has been recognized by TIME's Best EdTech Companies and World's Top HRTech Companies in 2025 & 2026; the World Economic Forum's Tech Pioneers; and Inc.'s 2025 Fastest Growing Companies. In 2024, Workera was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies alongside Microsoft, Canva, and others leading the AI revolution. Learn more at workera.ai.

SOURCE Workera