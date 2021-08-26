Workera.ai Raises $16M in Funding Led by NEA to Close the Enterprise Skills Gap with Precision Upskilling Platform

As corporate and government spending to develop data, machine learning and AI skills is poised to exceed US$79 billion by 2022, Workera's solution helps organizations, governments, and individuals such as Siemens Energy to close the enterprise skills gap and support their digital transformations. The company's innovative, precision upskilling platform includes adaptive assessments, a taxonomy of over 3,000 micro-skills, and personalized learning plans. With assessments tailored to both technical and non-technical roles, Workera supports digital literacy across the organization.

With an ocean of learning content providers to choose from today, it can be hard to select the right options. Workera guides users with targeted resources that support skill development for their role and is based on their current level of proficiency. The iterative assessments provide workers with a feedback loop throughout the upskilling journey that supports continuous learning and skill development.

"Our mission is to help humanity achieve its fullest potential by providing world-class, AI-driven mentorship at scale," says Kian Katanforoosh, Workera CEO. "We want everyone to be able to thrive professionally and this requires precise guidance. With Workera, it's now possible to identify the workforce's most effective path to innovation."

"The Workera solution is incredibly important—the company is solving a key strategic challenge for enterprises and governments by helping to ensure that their employees and citizens have the skills to build the future," said Carmen Chang, General Partner and Head of Asia at NEA.

"As technology advances, skills need to be refreshed regularly, creating a need for new capabilities in every role and every profession," added Scott Sandell, Managing General Partner, NEA. "We're thrilled to partner with Workera on a promising solution to this business challenge."

Using Workera, global Fortune 500 companies across a number of industries, including professional services, medical devices and energy, are able to easily index their technical proficiency, streamline and customize upskilling for employees, and measure the impact of their investment.

"Workera has helped me uncover my team's strengths and discover areas for development on both an organizational and individual level. Without Workera, we would not have been able to target training as effectively, and ultimately, we wouldn't have been able to reach the outcomes we have," said Matthew Bryan, Head of Digital Agile Program Management in Power and Gas Product Development at Siemens Energy.

About Workera.ai

Workera.ai is the precision upskilling platform helping enterprises, governments and individuals upskill and reskill to meet the critical demand for key technological capabilities including data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence. The Workera platform provides AI-driven mentorship at scale with its adaptive assessments and personalized learning plans that drive measurable results to close the skills gap.

www.workera.ai

About NEA

New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA) is a global venture capital firm focused on helping entrepreneurs build transformational businesses across multiple stages, sectors and geographies. With nearly $24 billion in cumulative committed capital since the firm's founding in 1977, NEA invests in technology and healthcare companies at all stages in a company's lifecycle, from seed stage through IPO. The firm's long track record of successful investing includes more than 250 portfolio company IPOs and more than 425 mergers and acquisitions. www.nea.com .

SOURCE Workera.ai

Related Links

workera.ai

