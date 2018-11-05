Workers and Businesses in the Oil Industry Affected by the 2015 Santa Barbara Oil Spill Could Be Part of a Class Action Lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is being released by the law firms Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP, Keller Rohrback LLP, Cappello & Noël LLP, and Audet & Partners LLP about the lawsuit Andrews v. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., No. 2:15-cv-04113.

A class action lawsuit against Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. ("Plains Pipeline") has been certified as a class action for another group and may be proceeding to trial. This lawsuit claims that due to the May 19, 2015 Santa Barbara oil spill, workers and businesses that support the Santa Barbara oil industry suffered financial losses with the subsequent pipeline shutdown.

Plains Pipeline denies these claims. The lawyers for the Class will have to prove their claims in Court.

Individuals and businesses may be included in the Oil Industry Subclass if they were employed or contracted to work on or to provide supplies, personnel, or services for the operations of:

Offshore oil drilling platforms: Hidalgo, Harvest, Hermosa, Heritage, Harmony, Hondo, and/or Holly, off the Santa Barbara County coast, or

coast, or Onshore processing facilities at Las Flores/POPCO, Gaviota , and/or Venoco/Ellwood, as of May 19, 2015 .

The website, www.PlainsOilSpill.com, has more specific information.

The Court has not decided that Plains Pipeline did anything wrong, and the two sides have not reached a settlement. The case may go to trial. There is no money available now and no guarantee that there will be.

Some individuals or businesses may have received a notice about the lawsuit in the mail or seen a previous notice to the fish and fisher industry or real property subclasses that were already certified. The deadline to opt-out of the fish and fisher subclass has passed, and the deadline to opt-out of the real property subclass is November 10, 2018. For those people who believe they are Class Members but did not receive a notice, they can visit www.PlainsOilSpill.com or call 1-888-684-6801 for more information or to request a notice.

Important Information and Dates:

Affected individuals and businesses have a choice to remain members of the Class or exclude themselves. Those who choose to exclude themselves must do so by January 10, 2019. They can get more information by visiting www.PlainsOilSpill.com or calling 1-888-684-6801.

If the case is not dismissed or settled, Plaintiffs will have to prove their claims at a trial that will take place at the First Street Courthouse, 350 West 1st Street, Courtroom 6A, 6th Floor, Los Angeles, California 90012. The trial date has not been set. Once a trial date has been set, that information will be posted on the website, www.PlainsOilSpill.com.

For more information:

Visit: www.PlainsOilSpill.com

Call: 1-888-684-6801

Write to: Santa Barbara Oil Spill Class Action, PO Box 2820, San Francisco, CA 94111-3339

94111-3339 Email: info@plainsoilspill.com

