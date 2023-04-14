Workers at Cives Steel Company rally for a fair contract

AUGUSTA, Maine, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at Cives Steel Company's fabrication plant in Augusta, Maine have been working without a contract due to difficult negotiations with new plant management. Recent changes in management have meant negotiators from Cives' corporate office in Atlanta have been tasked to bargain. Company negotiators have been less than willing to negotiate a fair wage increase. The company has also not addressed problems with health insurance and retirement plan which remain inaccessible to underpaid employees.

Ironworkers at Cives Steel Company produce steel products that shape and build some of the most iconic structures in America's skylines yet are being refused a fair wage to do it. "We're making the company profits every day. The least they can do is pay us fair wages and not mistreat us," says Jamie, a current employee at Cives Steel Company. Charles, a former employee said "I left the shop after 13 years. Cives promised a lot… pay increases, benefits, and they are not standing behind their word."

"They need to understand that we're a family and we need to work together," continued Charles. "I had 13 years here. I left because of the disrespect we were getting."

The next bargaining session will be held Sunday afternoon. Cives workers will be holding a rally prior to meeting with management urging them to bring a fair agreement to the table. Workers will be joined by community and labor leaders who support fair wages for working Mainers.

Cives workers will be joined by fellow union Ironworkers, local labor leaders, and community leaders to support their fight for a fair contract:

Saturday April 16th 11:30am

Cives Steel Company shop

103 Lipman Road

Augusta, ME

Cives workers and speakers will be available for interview following the rally.

The Iron Workers Union (IW) is headquartered in Washington, DC and represents 130,000 ironworkers in North America who work in construction on bridges; structural steel; ornamental, architectural, and miscellaneous metals; rebar; and in fabrication shops.

SOURCE Ironworkers Union