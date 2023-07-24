Workers at EEW American Offshore Structures vote "yes" to be Union Ironworkers

In an overwhelming majority, workers at EEW AOS voted late in the evening on July 20, 2023, to be represented by the Ironworkers Union

PAULSBORO, N.J., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental, and Reinforcing Ironworkers congratulates approximately fifty workers on their victory overnight when an overwhelming majority voted in favor of becoming Union Ironworkers. Workers filed for an election with the National Labor Relations Board on June 22, 2023, but began organizing months prior. Workers at EEW AOS voted in their NLRB election the evening of July 20, 2023.

EEW workers hold a pre-vote rally in support of unionizing.

"We congratulate the workers at EEW on their victory," says Don Heverly, Ironworkers Union Lead Organizer. "We would also like to thank the state and local elected officials for their support of the workers at EEW," he continued.

Ironworkers Union District Representative Vince Di Donato said, "The Ironworkers Union is leading the way in clean energy construction jobs, like offshore wind turbines, and we look forward to a lasting relationship with our newest Union Ironworkers, and with the company."

EEW is building the first and largest facility to produce monopiles for offshore wind turbines in the USA. Full production capacity of 100 monopiles a year will be reached in the second development phase by 2024. At that point, EEW AOS will employ more than 500 highly skilled workers in the clean energy sector. From eew-group.com

"I am excited about our vote to become Union Ironworkers," says Brian Peters, at EEW AOS. "It is incredible to be a part of the first unionized offshore wind facility in the United States. Providing union built monopiles and providing green energy right here in the heart of South Jersey!"

The Iron Workers Union (IW) represents 130,000 ironworkers in North America who work in construction on bridges; structural steel; ornamental, architectural, clean energy, and miscellaneous metals; rebar; and in fabrication shops.

