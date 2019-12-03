Workers at First Student Join Teamsters Local 170

WORCESTER, Mass., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, December 2, 2019, 13 First Student School Bus Drivers who provide student transportation for Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School in Marlborough, Mass. voted to join Teamsters Local 170. Organizer Shawn Stevens and Business Agent Jim Marks successfully organized the bus yard under the direction and support of Local 170 Secretary-Treasurer Shannon George.

"This was a team effort by all involved," said George. "We welcome our brothers and sisters at this location into the Teamsters' family and we look forward to negotiating a strong contract for our newest members."

The victory is the latest in a growing movement of First Student workers in Massachusetts who are affiliating with Local 170: drivers at First Student Subsidiary Bay Path of Dudley/Charlton voted to join Local 170 earlier this year, as did the drivers for First Student of Westborough.

"All of the drivers at the Assabet location heard about the great contracts that Local 170 has been getting at other First Student locations," said First Student Driver John Flinkflet. "When we were approached by Organizer Shawn Stevens and heard about a contract that Business Agent Jim Marks just ratified at a nearby First Student location, we asked, 'where do we sign?'"

Located in Worcester, Massachusetts, Teamsters Local 170 has been helping the working class and the community since 1933. For more information about Local 170, go to https://teamsterlocal170.com.

