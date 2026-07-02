WORKERS AT HIGHLINE WARREN JOIN TEAMSTERS

201 Drivers and Warehouse Workers Prepare to Negotiate First Contract

GLEN DALE, W.Va., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of 201 drivers and warehouse workers at Highline Warren in Glen Dale, W. Va., have voted to join Teamsters Local 697. The workers organized for higher wages, better benefits, and stronger workplace protections.

"We're proud to welcome these workers as the newest members of Teamsters Local 697," said Rick Bauer, President of Local 697. "They took a stand for the workplace standards they deserve, and we will continue fighting with them at the bargaining table to secure a strong first contract."

Workers at Highline Warren manufacture and distribute automotive maintenance and consumable products. The company distributes products for major brands including Kimberly-Clark, Philips 66, 3M, Chevron, and Shell Rotella.

"I know firsthand the difference unions can make, and I'm thrilled we were finally able to organize with a union as strong as the Teamsters," said Dorothy Cook, an 18-year worker at Highline Warren and member of Local 697. "As Teamsters, we will fight for the wages, benefits, and respect we deserve."

The Glen Dale facility is one of 12 Highline Warren distribution centers across the U.S. The organizing victory is the first Teamsters win at the company and establishes a strategic foothold in Highline Warren's national distribution network.

"The Teamsters are organizing warehouse and logistics everywhere, and West Virginia is no exception," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "Every organizing victory strengthens our union and expands our ability to take on corporate America."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters