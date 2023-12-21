WORKERS AT MONTANA VETERANS' HOME JOIN TEAMSTERS

News provided by

Teamsters Local 2

21 Dec, 2023, 17:27 ET

Workers Overcome Union Busting Efforts, Secure Teamster Representation

BUTTE, Mont., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified nursing assistants at the Southwest Montana Veterans' Home have voted to join Teamsters Local 2. These workers provide care to honorably discharged veterans and their spouses.

"Congratulations to the newest members of Teamsters Local 2 on their organizing victory," said Erin Foley, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 2. "In the face of adversity, which presented itself in the forms of union busting lawyers and delays from management, these workers stood together and won well-deserved union representation. We are proud to welcome these 24 workers to North America's strongest union, and we look forward to helping them get a strong first contract."

"I voted to join the Teamsters because I wanted a voice on the job and fair compensation," said Brittany Tadday, a certified nursing assistant at Southwest Montana Veterans' Home. "I am proud to provide care to those who served our country, but we are among some of the lowest paid workers in our industry which makes it hard to provide for our families. I am looking forward to securing a better future with our first contract and continuing to care for our veterans."

Teamsters Local 2 represents more than 3,000 workers in Montana and has been fighting for working-class families for over 100 years. For more information, visit teamsterslocal2.org.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 2

