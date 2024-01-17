WORKERS AT OCEAN CASINO VOTE OVERWHELMINGLY TO JOIN TEAMSTERS

News provided by

Teamsters Local 331

17 Jan, 2024, 15:59 ET

52 Valets Organize with Local 331, Prepare to Negotiate First Contract

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valets at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 331.  

"I want to welcome our newest members to Local 331 and applaud their decision to organize with the Teamsters and fight for what they deserve," said Marcus King, President of Local 331. "This is a fantastic organizing victory, and we look forward to helping this group secure an excellent first contract that reflects their hard work."

The group of 52 valets organized with the Teamsters to have a voice at work and to secure higher wages, better benefits, improved job security, and fair working conditions.

"We decided to organize because we deserve more respect on the job," said Regina Ceballos, a valet cashier at Ocean Casino Resort and a member of Local 331. "Management felt they could do things without any input from us. We wanted to get some power back and have a voice. We still have a lot of work to do, but we are excited and ready to fight for a strong first contract."  

The workers join over 5,000 casino workers nationwide represented by the Teamsters.

"Valets at Ocean Casino were fed up with the status quo and are ready to fight for the benefits and protections afforded by a Teamsters contract," said Tommy Blitsch, Director of the Teamsters Convention, Trade Show, and Casino Division. "We look forward to winning a first contract. This is a big victory and will be a stepping stone for other nonunion workers at casinos in Atlantic City."

Teamsters Local 331 is an affiliate of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and represents workers throughout Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, and Gloucester counties in New Jersey. Learn more at Teamster.org.

Contact: 
Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 331

