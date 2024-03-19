WORKERS AT PRECAST SPECIALTIES JOIN TEAMSTERS

Manufacturing Workers in Massachusetts Gain Union Protections

ABINGTON, Mass., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at Precast Specialties, who manufacture precast concrete utility products for construction, have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 653.

"Teamsters Joint Council 10 and Teamsters Local 653 made sure issues facing workers at Precast Specialties were addressed and that the workers were ready to form their union," said Mike Clark, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 653. "With the leadership of Joint Council 10 Secretary-Treasurer Tom Mari and hard work of Teamsters Organizer Bernardo Vicente, our new members are proudly part of a strong, historic union that will fight for them at all costs."

"These workers manufacture items that are used in buildings and landmarks throughout the country, and they deserve premier representation on the job," Mari said. "Our entire union is proud to call our new members Teamsters and we are eager to work on and secure a fair first contract for this bargaining unit."

The new unit includes a variety of crafts, including carpentry, maintenance, quality control, batching, production, and loading.

"This year, we were not given our annual bonus and received no cost-of-living adjustments," said Ryan Kirkpatrick, a carpenter at Precast Specialties. "It became clear to us that we needed guaranteed job protections and felt vulnerable without a union contract. Now, we are proud Teamsters."

Teamsters Local 653 represents 2,700 of workers throughout Southeastern Massachusetts. For more information, visit TeamstersLocal653.org.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 653