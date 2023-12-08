WORKERS AT RIDWELL VOTE OVERWHELMINGLY TO JOIN TEAMSTERS

News provided by

Teamsters Local 305

08 Dec, 2023, 11:44 ET

Drivers and Warehouse Workers Secure Representation with Local 305 

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 40 workers at Ridwell have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 305. The group of drivers and warehouse workers came together to gain a voice at work and address concerns over wages, benefits, and working conditions. This is the second group of workers to join the Teamsters at Ridwell.

"I want to congratulate these workers on their decision to organize and become Teamsters," said David Schmidt, President of Local 305 in Portland. "We look forward to helping these new Teamsters negotiate a strong contract that reflects the critical work they provide to their communities."

Ridwell is a recycling start-up focusing on responsibly reusing and disposing of hard-to-recycle items like batteries, lightbulbs, and plastic film. Since its founding in Washington State in 2018, Ridwell has expanded to Calif., Colo., Minn., and Texas.

"My coworkers and I voted to become Teamsters so that we can gain a voice in our workplace," said Xander Lyons, a warehouse worker at Ridwell and a member of the organizing committee. "I am excited to work under a strong union contract that will give me a say in the decisions that affect my career and future."

Since workers began organizing, Ridwell has remained neutral on the question of unionization, noting they will respect their employees' choice.

Teamsters Local 305 represents over 3,700 workers in a wide variety of industries throughout the Portland Metropolitan Area. For more information, go to teamsters305.com

Daniel Moskowitz (770) 262-4971
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 305

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.