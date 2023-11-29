WORKERS AT RIVERS CASINO PORTSMOUTH JOIN TEAMSTERS

Slot Attendants Vote Overwhelmingly to Join Local 822, Ready to Negotiate First Contract

PORTSMOUTH, Va., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Slot attendants at the Rivers Casino in Portsmouth, Va., voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 822.

"I want to congratulate this group of workers on their decision to organize and become Teamsters," said James Wright, President of Local 822 and International Vice President At-Large. "We are excited to welcome these new union members and look forward to negotiating their first contract."

The decision to join the Teamsters marks an early organizing victory at Virginia's first full-service permanent casino, which opened less than one year ago.

"We felt the need to organize with the Teamsters in order to secure good wages, benefits, and to have a say in our futures," said Tatar McCarver, a slot attendant at Rivers Casino and a member of Local 822. "We are thrilled to join a strong union that will negotiate a good contract and the rights we deserve."

The workers join over 5,000 casino workers nationwide represented by the Teamsters.

Teamsters Local 822 represents over 3,000 workers across the Tidewater Area working in a variety of industries. For more information, visit www.teamsters822.com.

Contact:

Kara Deniz (202) 497-6610

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 822