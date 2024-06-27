WORKERS AT SOUTHERN GLAZER'S JOIN TEAMSTERS

Company Recognizes Local 878 as Bargaining Representative, Workers Prepare for First Contract Negotiations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine and liquor distribution workers at Southern Glazer's have joined Teamsters Local 878. The 31 drivers based in Little Rock and Fayetteville, Ark., organized to gain a voice at work, secure a better future, and address concerns on the job.

"First and foremost, thank God for answering our prayers, and thank you, Southern Glazer's, for acknowledging our card check," said Wade Rowe, a driver at Southern Glazer's and a new member of Local 878. "We can accomplish so much more as a team than we could as individuals. We are looking forward to a much brighter future now that we are part of the Teamsters Union. Our voices will finally be heard."

This is the second group of Southern Glazer's workers to organize with the Teamsters in the past 60 days. Workers at the company are organizing for higher pay, improved health care benefits, retirement security, better working conditions, and respect.

"We congratulate and welcome these workers to our local union and look forward to helping them negotiate a strong first contract that provides great pay, good benefits, and safe working conditions," said John Gale, a business agent at Local 878.

With the help of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference, Local 878 negotiated a card-check agreement with the company. The workers' union authorization cards were counted, and Southern Glazer's formally recognized Local 878 as the group's bargaining representative.

"Congratulations to these workers on becoming Teamsters," said Jeff Padellaro, Director of the Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference. "We will continue to help workers at the company and across the industry secure strong Teamsters representation and contracts."

