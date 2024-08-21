WORKERS AT SPEC'S LIQUOR VOTE OVERWHELMINGLY TO JOIN TEAMSTERS

Teamsters Local 745

Aug 21, 2024

125 Warehouse Workers Join Local 745, Prepare for First Contract Negotiations

DALLAS, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Warehouse workers at Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods in Dallas, Texas, have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 745. Over 125 workers organized with the Teamsters to improve wages, benefits, and working conditions.

"It's wonderful coming into work knowing that we are now Teamsters," said Janie Martinez, a warehouse worker at Spec's and a new member of Local 745. "We are excited to negotiate a strong first contract that will provide us with the wages, benefits, and job security that we deserve."

Spec's is the largest wine and liquor retailer in Texas, with over 200 locations statewide. Workers at Spec's join thousands of Teamsters across the country working in the wine and liquor distribution industry. 

"We are proud to welcome these workers into our Teamsters family and are committed to helping them secure a strong first contract," said Brent Taylor, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 745 and Teamsters Southern Region International Vice President. "Together, we will ensure workers at Spec's achieve the wages, benefits, and job protections they deserve."

Teamsters Local 745 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, El Paso, and the surrounding communities. For more information, go to teamsters745.org.

