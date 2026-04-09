WORKERS AT SRISAI BIOPHARMACEUTICAL SOLUTIONS JOIN TEAMSTERS

35 Workers in Maryland Choose Teamsters Representation

FREDERICK, Md., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at SriSai Biopharmaceutical Solutions LLC in Frederick have voted to join Teamsters Local 355. These new Teamsters provide clinical and non-clinical supply management services to various U.S. government agencies, including the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The strength and solidarity that these workers showed was some of the best I've ever seen," said Scott Chismar, a Local 355 business agent. "These men and women staged a walkout over their working conditions and stuck together during the company's anti-union campaign. This is a special group of workers."

"My co-workers and I knew we deserved better and began looking into what union would fit us best," said Addysin Gross, a senior warehouse operations associate. "We are looking forward to working under a Teamsters contract that will provide us with dignity, justice, and respect in the workplace."

Teamsters Local 355 represents over 5,000 members throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware. For more information, go to teamsters355.com.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 355