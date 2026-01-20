WORKERS AT SUFFOLK COUNTY JAIL ON NASHUA STREET IN BOSTON JOIN TEAMSTERS

Workers Vote Overwhelmingly to Become Members of Teamsters Local 25

BOSTON, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 200 corrections officers and jail staff at the Suffolk County Jail on Nashua Street in Boston have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 25. After years of representing themselves, these new members made the decision to join the Teamsters in response to the serious challenges facing their industry.

"Teamsters Local 25 is always proud to stand side by side with workers as they fight for what they deserve," said Tom Mari, President of Local 25 and Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Joint Council 10. "These workers have a tough job, and our top priority will be to work with them on a contract that addresses safety, fair wages, and worker protections. I applaud them for representing themselves for so long, but now they are part of a union that is 1.3 million strong."

Workers began discussions with the Joint Council 10's organizing department several months ago. Organizers met with workers to outline what joining Local 25 would mean for their future — and this week's vote makes that future stronger.

"Together, by joining Teamsters Local 25, we gained the strength, resources, and solidarity needed to protect our work and our future," said John Flaherty, a new member of Local 25 at Suffolk County Jail. "We are excited to join and become Teamsters."

Teamsters Local 25 is New England's largest union in greater Boston with 13,000 members. The union is part of the Teamsters Joint Council 10, which represents Teamsters across New England. For more information, visit teamsterslocal25.com.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 25