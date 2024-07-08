WORKERS AT WORLD FUEL VOTE OVERWHELMINGLY TO JOIN TEAMSTERS

Tankhaul Drivers Prepare for First Teamsters Contract Negotiations

VANCOUVER, Wash., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at World Fuel Services Corp. have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 58. The drivers organized with the Teamsters to win dignity and respect at their workplace and to end unfair treatment from management.

"This is a victory for all the hardworking drivers who show up on the job every day," said Mohammed Elkhatib, a driver at World Fuel and a new member of Local 58. "We deserve the same pay, benefits, and working conditions as other drivers at the company."

The workers at World Fuel's Vancouver location were inspired to organize after learning about the wages, benefits, and working conditions enjoyed by Teamsters drivers at the company's other locations in Takoma and Anacortes, Washington. With this organizing victory, all fuel drivers in Washington State at World Fuel are now officially Teamsters.

"Some of the experiences these drivers shared with me serve as a reminder of why this union is so valuable," said Ashely Giese, an office manager at Local 58 and a lead organizer. "I am grateful to have had the opportunity to help these workers successfully organize. They will make great Teamsters and will soon know the strength and power of a Teamsters contract."

"I am beyond proud of these workers and the strength they showed as a unit," said Marcus Williams, International Representative of the Western Region for the Teamsters Tankhaul Division. "This is a big victory, and the Teamsters now represent every single location in Washington. That is what you call true Teamsters power."

Teamsters Local 58 represents workers in food processing, health care, logistics, and a wide variety of other industries throughout Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon. For more information, go to teamsters58.com.

