Workers Cannabis Vape Wins First Place in 2023 HIGH TIMES Cannabis Cup: Michigan People's Choice

News provided by

The Verleur Group

24 Jul, 2023, 10:03 ET

LANSING, Mich., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers Cannabis, a leading vape brand in Michigan powered by 305 Farms, is proud to announce their "Unicorn Piss" disposable vape has won First Place at the 2023 HIGH TIMES Cannabis Cup: Michigan People's Choice for "Best Adult Use Distillate Vape."

Unicorn Piss is a flavor-infused strain dripping in fruit flavors. A cult favorite in the making, this bold fruit mix leads with a loud tropical aroma of pineapple, mango, and guava, underscored with peach, berry, and citrus and finishes with delicate notes of coconut and brown spice.

Continue Reading

HIGH TIMES Magazine, established in 1974, stands as the ultimate authority for cannabis news, culture, and brands, catering to both passionate enthusiasts and industry insiders. With a reputation built on trust, it serves as a reliable resource, offering comprehensive reviews and information on all aspects of the cannabis world. The renowned High Times Cannabis Cup enjoys global recognition as the foremost marijuana competition, solidifying its status within the cannabis community.

"Winning the 'Best AU Distillate Vape' award at the HIGH People's Choice Cannabis Cup is an incredible honor for our team at Workers Cannabis. We are humbled and elated to have our dedication to crafting exceptional vaping experiences acknowledged by industry experts and consumers alike," said Karl Riedel, Chief Marketing Officer of 305 Brands, the sales and marketing team behind Workers Cannabis. "We take a great deal of pride in curating unique vape flavors to appeal to all consumers, with a focus on delivering a quality vaping experience through industry-leading vape technology, based on our extensive history and background in the vaping industry."

Workers Cannabis all-ceramic disposable vaporizers feature premium THC distillate and are available in 6 mouthwatering, fruity flavors, including: Unicorn Piss (2023 Cannabis Cup Winner), Grape Goji OG, Banana Runtz, Watermelon Zkittlez, Strawberry Shortcake, and HIGH-C Orange, and these vapes are sold at 100+ stores throughout Michigan.

For more information on Workers Cannabis visit www.workerscannabis.com.

ABOUT WORKERS CANNABIS
Workers Cannabis is a curated union of high-quality cannabis products from Michigan. Our brand's seal indicates excellence in our products, but most importantly, excellence in the quality of our practices, backed by fair wages and prices. Workers Cannabis products are made FOR THE PEOPLE, BY THE PEOPLE in 305 Farms facilities. 305 Farms is the largest single-site indoor cannabis cultivation campus in the state of Michigan, featuring a state-of-the-art 40-acre campus approved to stack up to 40 Class C Cultivation licenses and 2 Processor Licenses (Medical + Adult-Use).

CONTACT
Trailblaze
[email protected]

SOURCE The Verleur Group

Also from this source

The Verleur Group (TVG) Invests in Cannabis Lifestyle Brand, Lion Order; Announcing a Multi-Year Brand Incubation Project

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.