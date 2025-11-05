Workers' Compensation Benchmarking Study Launches 2025 Survey Examining New Claim Differentiators in an Evolving Industry

Claims Leaders Invited to Share Insights on Emerging Trends Reshaping Claims Management

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Workers' Compensation Benchmarking Study, the industry's largest claims management research initiative, has opened its 13th annual survey, inviting claims leaders to participate in essential research exploring the most pressing challenges and opportunities reshaping claims organizations today.

"As the industry faces rapid transformation, understanding what strategies are working—and why—is critical as claims leaders navigate a landscape defined by unprecedented change, innovation, and complexity," said Rachel Fikes, chief experience officer and study program director at Rising Medical Solutions. "This year's survey examines how organizations are evolving their people, processes, and technology to meet tomorrow's demands—from implementing AI-driven solutions and developing next-generation talent to optimizing operational performance and customer experience."

The 2025 survey and subsequent report represent a comprehensive analysis and change management guide examining new differentiators driving success in modern claims organizations. Claims leaders' responses will be used to deliver industry intelligence that helps workers' compensation payers benchmark performance, validate strategies, and identify practices generating better outcomes.

Specifically, when published, the 2025 Report will help claims organizations:

Discover emerging strategies

Leverage artificial intelligence

Accelerate digital transformation

Enhance human connection and injured worker engagement

Attract and develop future-ready talent

Measure operational excellence

Validate strategies against peers

Identify practices delivering superior outcomes

All claims managers, directors, and executive-level leaders who oversee workers' compensation claims operations for payer organizations are invited to take the confidential 2025 survey. The survey will remain open through the end of December 2025. In return for participating in the survey, claims leaders will be the first to receive a complimentary copy of the 2025 Report, which will be published in 2026.

As in prior years, the report will also be available to all industry stakeholders without cost or obligation as a contribution to the workers' compensation industry.

About the Workers' Compensation Benchmarking Study

The Workers' Compensation Benchmarking Study is a national research program examining the complex forces impacting claims management in workers' compensation today. The study's mission is to advance claims management in the industry by providing both quantitative and qualitative data. Through survey research with claims leaders and practitioners nationwide, the program generates actionable intelligence for claims organizations to evaluate priorities, challenges, and strategies amongst their peers. Conceived and directed by Rising Medical Solutions, the ongoing program is a collaboration of industry executives representing diverse organizational perspectives.

Study Director & Publisher: Rachel Fikes | CXO & Program Director, Rising Medical Solutions

