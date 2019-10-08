Workers' Compensation Insurance is Now as Easy as Pie for Small Businesses in Rhode Island and Vermont

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pie Insurance—one of the nation's leading insurtechs providing workers' compensation insurance—has been approved to serve small businesses in Rhode Island and Vermont.

"Pie has seen fantastic growth throughout 2019," said John Swigart, CEO of Pie Insurance. "In January, Pie provided workers' compensation coverage in 10 states. Now in October, that number has jumped to include 31 states and Washington, D.C. With our launches in Rhode Island and Vermont, we're able to help small business owners in these states save up to 30% on workers' compensation insurance with an online process that is truly as easy as pie."

Workers' compensation insurance provides medical, disability, survivor, burial, and rehabilitation benefits to employees who are injured or killed due to a work-related injury. Pie's research suggests that 80% of small businesses overpay for coverage.

Rated Excellent by Small Business Owners

Getting workers' compensation should be easy, and for Pie's customers, it is. Small business owners around the nation continue to validate the company's mission to simplify workers' comp insurance, rating Pie "Excellent" on Trustpilot.

Rhode Island Workers' Compensation

Rhode Island, the smallest state in the nation, is home to just over one million people. With nearly 225,000 employees, small businesses employ nearly 53 percent of the workforce.1 Businesses that regularly employ three or more persons are required to carry workers' compensation coverage.

Vermont Workers' Compensation

Vermont is home to approximately 80,000 small businesses, which make up an extraordinary 99% of the state's total businesses.2 Equally impressive, Vermont's small businesses are leading the nation's revenue growth—increasing 118% since January 2017. Small businesses in Vermont that hire one or more employees are required to carry workers' comp insurance.

About Pie Insurance

Pie Insurance provides workers' compensation insurance directly to small businesses, and also partners with insurance agencies to provide coverage to their clients. Pie operates as a managing general agency for Sirius America Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Sirius Group, offering A.M. Best "A" rated workers' compensation insurance.



1 U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Advocacy, 2018 Small Business Profile, Rhode Island.

2 U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Advocacy, 2018 Small Business Profile, Vermont.

