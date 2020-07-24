Workers' Rights PAC Elects Seven To Board Of Directors

BATON ROUGE, La., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stand Up for Workers (SU4W), a political action committee specifically dedicated to the needs and concerns of American workers, announced election of seven new members to its board of directors. PAC leadership comprises a diverse group including some of the country's most prominent attorneys whose legal practices are committed to enforcing employee rights. A hybrid PAC, SU4W includes a traditional PAC and a super PAC. It is unique in that it is not aligned with any union or trade/industry group.

The new board members join 12 existing members who have guided the PAC to fundraising success, enabling SU4W to donate funds to several US Senate candidates who support workers' rights.

Newly elected to the board are Walt Auvil, The Employment Law Center, PLLC, Parkerburg, W VA; Maria de las Nieves Bolaños, Potter Bolaños LLC, Chicago, ILL; Carla D. Brown, Charlson Bredehoft Cohen and Brown P.C., Reston, VA; Amanda Farahany, Barrett & Farahany, Atlanta, GA; Laura Noble, The Noble Law, Charlotte, NC; Scott M. Pollins, Pollins Law Firm, Wayne, PA, and Michael Subit, Frank Freed Subit & Thomas LLP, Seattle, WA.

Executive Committee members are President J. Arthur "Art" Smith, III, The Smith Law Firm, Baton Rouge, LA; Vice President James Kaster, Nichols Kaster, PLLP, Minneapolis, MN; Treasurer Barry Roseman, Roseman Law Offices, LLC, Denver, CO and Secretary Katherine Butler, Butler and Harris, Houston, TX.

Board members include J. Bernard Alexander, III, Alexander Krakow + Glick LLP, Los Angeles, CA; Menaka N. Fernando, Outten & Golden LLP, San Francisco, CA; Joseph Garrison, Garrison, Levin-Epstein, Fitzgerald & Pirrotti, P.C., New Haven, CT; Hal K. Gillespie, Gillespie Sanford LLP, Dallas, TX; Paul H. Merry, Law Offices of Paul H. Merry, Esq., Newton, MA; Wayne N. Outten, Outten & Golden LLP, New York, NY; Joshua Parkhurst, Law Offices of Joshua Parkhurst, New York, NY, and Phillip G. Steck, Cooper Erving & Savage LLP, Albany, NY.

SU4W identifies districts where pro-worker candidates have the best chance of success, and carefully vets candidates to ensure they satisfy clear criteria showing support for workers among their top priorities.

For more information about SU4W, to make a donation, or find out how to apply for support, visit the website at https://standupforworkers.org/

