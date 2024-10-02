WorkFar Robotics Groundbreaking AI Program: Partners Receive Humanoid Robot Fleets for $0

While robotics company WorkFar fine-tunes the AI algorithms that help its robots function seamlessly in dynamic environments, businesses have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy incredible productivity gains without shelling out thousands in down payment.

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Robots are known as much for their astronomical prices as they are for their ability to dramatically increase productivity. Plenty of businesses have dreamed of having a collaborative robot take care of repetitive tasks around the clock, only to balk at the cost. Logistics and manufacturing companies interested in having humanoid robot fleets carry heavy packages around their facilities are looking at spending hundreds of thousands of dollars each.

That's why it may come as a shock that WorkFar is letting companies deploy its state-of-the-art, remote-operated humanoid robots with no initial payment. That's right — you can lease full-service humanoid robots in your facility for as low as $0 down. Interested businesses should contact WorkFar's website now to take advantage of this offer, since it might not last long.

Mass-supplying Robots to Conquer the "Last Mile" of AI Algorithm Development

WorkFar, the Collaborative Robot Company, is taking the friction out of humanoid robot acquisition for a reason: to fine-tune the artificial intelligence powering the humanoids' ability to seamlessly and accurately execute a wide range of tasks. Complete AI training depends upon collecting exhaustive amounts of working data, and the best way to do that is to have millions of active robots working in a variety of production facilities.

WorkFar's AI enables its robots to identify and pick up objects of varying sizes, shapes, and textures at the direction of a human operator. Essentially, a trained teleoperator tells the robot WHAT to do, while the robot's AI figures out HOW to do it. As the operator directs his or her attention toward a particular object, eye tracking software marks it as an object of interest, causing the robot's arms to extend towards it. AI helps the robot execute the lifting action upon direction from the operator, whose haptic gloves then register the successful pickup.

Artificial intelligence is also the key ingredient in making these robots adaptable to dynamic surroundings that include moving carts, people, and other robots. Sophisticated machine learning algorithms will improve a robot's abilities over time, making them better with perception and locomotion, smoother at object manipulation, and increasingly versatile with every interaction. With this groundbreaking new program, WorkFar's AI will ensure increasingly seamless human-robot interactions.

The core AI programming in WorkFar's robots is solid — but every little bit of extra "practice" helps it gain a smoother touch in uncommon scenarios (think oddly shaped packages, unusually camouflaged items that might evade the robot's vision). The more data there is in a robot's AI model, the more "intuitively" it can react to things that happen very rarely.

A Million WorkFar Humanoids, all across the Globe, is the Goal — Take Advantage Now!

Despite refusing venture capital funding to date, WorkFar is already at the stage of having a mass-produceable, market-ready humanoid product. WorkFar's robots have already been deployed in a Midwest plastic injection plant to assist in the manufacturing of a variety of made-in-USA products. By taking over tasks like loading machines with raw material, unloading them with finished goods, and putting totes and boxes on conveyor belts, the humanoids have reduced labor costs and increased safety, productivity, and uptime in the facility.

WorkFar is making it easier than ever for businesses to take full advantage of this technology. Without a down payment requirement, companies can launch right into leasing versatile robots on a monthly basis. If it sounds like WorkFar is essentially putting the robots straight into customers hands, that's true — because these customers will be WorkFar's partners in building industry-leading AI algorithms for wide-ranging industrial operations.

How Manufacturers and Logistics companies can Grow with WorkFar's Technology

WorkFar's robots operate 24/7 and are built for heavy lifting and other tough tasks within dynamic areas. Coming in at a significant fraction of the cost of other humanoid robots, the WorkFar solution is a complete one. WorkFar provides both the humanoid robot and an optional trained teleoperator, at a combined cost that reduces total labor expense and increases facility output. In today's hybrid workplace, the dull, dirty, and dangerous jobs can be done remotely and safely, yet still benefit from human decision-making throughout.

By leasing a human-robot team, companies can unleash a new era of productivity and bring collaborative efficiency to their factories in any part of the world. This is the perfect time for businesses in the manufacturing and logistics sectors to deploy this technology and gain familiarity with its current and future use cases. The companies who get experience with humanoid robots today will be lightyears ahead of their competition when these robots become ubiquitous.

By offering its robots for as low as $0 down payment, WorkFar is making it easier than ever for businesses to get a sense of what a humanoid robot can do for them. Prospective customers who stand to benefit from this groundbreaking technology partnership can contact us to qualify now at www.WorkFar.com!

