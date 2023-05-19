Workflow Management Systems Market size to grow by USD 9,469.9 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 31% of the market growth - Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Workflow Management Systems Market 2023-2027

NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 The workflow management systems market size is expected to grow by USD 9,469.9 million from 2023-2027. The market is expected to be progressing at a CAGR of 22.21% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is estimated to account for 31% of the market's overall growth. Owing to the growing need to modernize business processes, workflow management systems adoption is on the rise. Along with this, the continued adoption of cutting-edge technologies in various end-user industries including BFSI, government, healthcare, legal, etc., will drive the market in the region during the forecast period. Organizations in the region are increasingly using automated solutions that collect and analyze vast amounts of data to gain insight into their workflows. Furthermore, since the amount of data generated across industries such as BFSI, government, healthcare, and legal is increasing, companies in these industries look to integrate workflow management systems solutions with other advanced technologies such as analytics. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download a sample report in MINUTES

Workflow Management Systems Market: Increasing demand for process automation and digital transformation to drive growth

Increasing demand for process automation and digital transformation is a significant driving factor for the workflow management systems market growth.

Organizations can speed up business processes as well as improve the accuracy and consistency of results by eliminating manual intervention in complex, repetitive workflows through automation.

The growing need for businesses to automate workflow processes and respond to changing customer demands is expected to drive the adoption of various technologies including RPA and AI during the forecast period.

Thus, the rising demand for automation and digital transformation is one of the major drivers behind the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Workflow Management Systems Market: Emergence Of Mobile WMS Solutions

The emergence of mobile workflow management systems solutions is an emerging trend that is influencing the workflow management systems market growth.

Technological advances boost the adoption of connected devices and real-time data sharing in order to help in fast and reliable workflow decision-making.

Similarly, the increasing adoption of telecommuting models in offices, and the integration of digital technologies paired with the shift towards catering to consumers worldwide increases the need to perform workflow tasks anytime and anywhere.

These changes allow smart devices such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, and other digital assets to be accepted into workflow processes.

Hence, the increasing adoption and reliance on smart devices are accelerating the adoption of mobile workflow management systems, enabling employees to work from anywhere while being connected to corporate data in real time.

Some of the key Workflow Management Systems Market Players:

The workflow management systems market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Appian Corp., Automation Anywhere Inc., Bizagi Group Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortra LLC, Fujitsu Ltd., HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., monday.com Ltd., Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., Nintex Global Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pegasystems Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, SAP SE, Software AG, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC, Xerox Holdings Corp., Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and PairSoft

Workflow Management Systems Market: Segmentation Analysis

This workflow management systems market report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (on premise and cloud), end-user (BFSI, government, healthcare, legal, education, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the on-premise segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. The main contributing factor to the high demand is that large organizations need to control and own the operations and processes as well as the data generated and stored by their business applications. This segment of workflow management systems is mainly used in large enterprises and thus, large companies with a global footprint are expected to drive the demand for on-premise workflow management systems solutions during the forecast period.

Workflow Management Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.21% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9,469.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 21.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, Japan, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Appian Corp., Automation Anywhere Inc., Bizagi Group Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortra LLC, Fujitsu Ltd., HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., monday.com Ltd., Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., Nintex Global Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pegasystems Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, SAP SE, Software AG, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC, Xerox Holdings Corp., Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and PairSoft Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

