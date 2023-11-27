Workflow Management Systems Market to Reach $99.9 Billion, by 2032 at 26.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The rise in adoption of advanced technologies across several industries and the rise of remote and distributed workforces are expected to drive the global workflow management systems market growth.

NEW CASTLE, Del., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Workflow Management Systems Market by Component (Software and Services), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), Deployment Mode (On-premise and Cloud), and Industry (BFSI, Retail, Education, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Transportation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032". According to the report, the workflow management system industry generated $9.8 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $99.9 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 26.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The notable factors positively affecting the workflow management systems market include rise in adoption of advanced technologies across several industries and the rise of remote and distributed workforces. However, high implementation costs associated with workflow management systems and complexities in integrating workflow management systems with existing systems can hinder market growth. However, rise in the implementation of cloud-based technologies offers lucrative market opportunities for the market players.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $9.8 Billion Market Size in 2032 $99.9 Billion CAGR 26.2 % No. of Pages in Report 494 Segments covered Component, Enterprise Size, Deployment Mode, Industry, and Region Drivers Rise in adoption of advanced technologies across several industries. Rise of remote and distributed workforces. Opportunities Rise in implementation of cloud-based technologies. Restraints High implementation costs associated with workflow management systems. Complexities in integrating workflow management systems with existing systems.

The software store segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on component, the software segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the workflow management systems market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing need for a high level of personalization, as it is one of the primary reasons enterprises are increasing their investment in the workflow management systems market. However, the services segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 28.0% from 2023 to 2032, the services segment is expected to witness the highest growth, as these services help to reduce the time and costs associated with optimizing systems in the initial phase of deployment.

The large enterprises segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than two-thirds of the Workflow Management Systems Market revenue, owing to the growing demand for workflow management system solutions in large enterprises. However, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 28.7% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. It provides various benefits to the small and medium-sized enterprises organization.

The cloud segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on deployment mode, the cloud segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than three-fifths of the workflow management systems market revenue and it is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to an increase in the need for secure and reliable data within the organization is fueling the market growth. It provides several advantages such as reducing costs, supporting business, and effectively controlling the business environment in the organization.

The BFSI segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on industry, the BFSI segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to less than one-fourth of the workflow management systems market revenue, owing to the development of digital technologies in the BFSI sector. However, the healthcare segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 30.6% from 2023 to 2032. The surge in the implementation of automation trends and the increase in the utilization of digital technology in this sector are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

North America region to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for less than one-third of the workflow management systems market revenue. The increase in the usage of workflow management system solutions in businesses to improve businesses and the customer experience is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 28.4% from 2023 to 2032. Countries such as China, India, and South Korea are at the forefront, embracing digital technologies to enhance their effectiveness and competitiveness, further expected to contribute to the growth of the market in this region.

Leading Market Players: -

Appian Corporation

Bizagi Limited

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Newgen Software Technologies Limited.

Nintex Global Limited

Oracle Corporation

Pegasystems Inc.

ServiceNow, Inc.

Software AG

TIBCO Software Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players in the workflow management systems market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

