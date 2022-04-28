Workforce Analytics Market Size to Grow by USD 1.62 billion | 33% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

Read the report with TOC on "Workforce Analytics Market Analysis Report by End-user (Retail, BFSI, Telecom and IT, Healthcare, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Forecasts,2022-2026". View our Report Snapshot

Driver and Challenge

The demand for efficient workforce management and recruitment is driving the growth of the workforce analytics market. A large number of companies are employing third-party talent acquisition platforms. Hence, vendors making use of new technologies. Organizations are using tech-based solutions and services for their talent acquisition needs. Many of these solutions have cognitive capabilities that are based on mobile and cloud technology. Cognitive technologies that gather data from social networks and then give actionable insights include AI, machine-to-machine learning, robotic process automation, natural language processing, and predictive algorithms.

The lack of skilled workforce will challenge the workforce analytics market during the forecast period. Companies are using workforce analytics to streamline the recruitment process while boosting quality and efficiency. The adoption of workforce analytics may be attributed to the increase in enterprise-level requirements for specialized occupations, as well as the growing talent pool. However, the gap between the growing amount of data and the number of workers with data analytics skills is widening.

Major Workforce Analytics Companies:

Accenture Plc

Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Beeline.com Ltd.

Brightfield

Bullhorn Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cornerstone

International Business Machines Corp.

Jobvite Inc.

Koch Industries Inc.

Kronos Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Paycor Inc.

PeopleStreme Pty Ltd.

PredictiveHR

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

Visier Inc.

Workday Inc.

Workforce Insight

WorkForce Software

Workforce Analytics Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Retail - size and forecast 2021-2026

BFSI - size and forecast 2021-2026

Telecom and IT - size and forecast 2021-2026

Healthcare - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Workforce Analytics Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Regional Analysis

APAC will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The technological developments and relatively high maturity of the regional market in terms of technology penetration will drive the workforce analytics market growth in APAC during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and Japan are the key countries for the workforce analytics market in APAC.

Workforce Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.11% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.36 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Beeline.com Ltd., Brightfield, Bullhorn Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cornerstone, International Business Machines Corp., Jobvite Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Kronos Inc., Oracle Corp., Paycor Inc., PeopleStreme Pty Ltd., PredictiveHR, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Visier Inc., Workday Inc., Workforce Insight, and WorkForce Software Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Telecom and IT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Automatic Data Processing Inc.

10.4 Cornerstone

10.5 International Business Machines Corp.

10.6 Koch Industries Inc.

10.7 Kronos Inc.

10.8 Oracle Corp.

10.9 Paycor Inc.

10.10 Salesforce.com Inc.

10.11 SAP SE

10.12 Workday Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

