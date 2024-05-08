Workforce Analytics Market size to record USD 1.86 billion growth from 2023-2027, Increasing use of mobile applications for workforce analytics is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global workforce analytics market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.86 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of almost 15.42% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Workforce Analytics Market 2023-2027

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Historic Data for 2017 - 2021 Segments Covered End-user (Retail, BFSI, Telecom and IT, Healthcare, and Others) and Application (Large enterprises, Small, and medium sized enterprise) Key Companies Covered Accenture Plc, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Brightfield, Bullhorn Inc., Ceridian HCM Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jobvite Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Kronos Inc., New Mountain Capital Group, L.P., Oracle Corp., Paycor Inc., PredictiveHR Inc., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, Visier Inc., Workday Inc., and WorkForce Software LLC Regions Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key Trends Fueling Growth

Increasing use of mobile applications for workforce analytics:

The worldwide workforce analytics market has been steadily growing. An emerging trend is the use of mobile apps for this purpose, like Visier and SAP SuccessFactors. With more people using mobile devices, organizations see the need to make workforce analytics available on mobile platforms.



Mobile apps allow managers and employees to access important metrics and insights from anywhere. This is especially handy for busy managers who are often on the move. Through these apps, managers can swiftly check employee performance indicators and take action as needed.



Plus, mobile apps enhance the user experience with a simpler interface, potentially boosting usage. Overall, the shift towards mobile apps for workforce analytics will likely continue as organizations aim to make quick data-driven decisions and enhance workforce management in the future.

Major Challenges:

Lack of skilled workforce

In the global workforce analytics market, a big hurdle is the shortage of skilled workers. Companies are finding it tough to locate qualified professionals who can handle the complexities of data analysis, statistical modeling, and business strategy. The pace of tech changes and the increasing demand for data-driven decisions are making it harder to fill this gap.



Plus, many schools haven't updated their teachings to match market needs, leaving graduates lacking the skills employers want. This gap in skills could slow down service providers, making it harder for them to meet growing client demands, ultimately stunting market growth.

Segmentation Overview

End-user 1.1 Retail

1.2 BFSI

1.3 Telecom and IT

1.4 Healthcare

1.5 Others Application 2.1 Large enterprises

2.2 Small

2.3 medium sized enterprise Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Retail- The retail segment is set for significant growth during the forecast period. With a rapidly evolving market economy and increasing competition from online retail, workforce analytics has become essential for informed decision-making and managerial efficiency. ML and AI technologies are utilized to analyze workforce data, identifying patterns and trends for better decision-making. HR analytics software enables real-time talent decisions, improving human capital management while ensuring data privacy and compliance.

Various enterprise types in IT & telecommunication, BFSI, and retail sectors benefit from leveraging Big data analytics to mitigate risk factors and maximize Return on Investment. ML and AI facilitate personalized approaches to employee engagement and development, leading to increased satisfaction.

Careful consideration is required for the deployment of workforce analytics software, ensuring alignment with organizational goals and execution processes. Data privacy and compliance remain crucial aspects, with HR analytics playing a vital role in maintaining a high-quality workforce in a competitive landscape, thus driving growth in the retail segment.

Analyst Review

In the dynamic realm of workforce analytics, businesses seek robust solutions for enhancing staff performance and optimizing operations. Through data analytics tools, companies evaluate workforce efficiency, refine staffing strategies, and cultivate employee development. From recruitment to retirement, these solutions facilitate seamless management of employment processes, including talent acquisition, compensation management, and strategic workforce planning.

Leveraging AI and machine learning, organizations identify talent gaps and predict long-term labor trends, ensuring proactive decision-making. Blockchain technologies secure HR data, fostering trust and compliance. Amidst the work-from-home model, analytics drive planning improvements and bolster employee collaboration.

By addressing employee needs and aligning with organizational goals, businesses enhance retention rates and foster a productive workforce. Workforce analytics pave the way for data-driven insights, empowering businesses to thrive in an ever-evolving market landscape.

Market Overview

The Workforce Analytics Market offers a range of solutions to enhance employee performance and optimize operations. From data analytics and evaluation to compensation management and talent development, these tools provide actionable insights for businesses. With predictive analytics and regression analysis, organizations can anticipate trends and make informed decisions.

HR analytics tools streamline processes like turnover modeling and risk assessment, while continuous performance systems ensure ongoing improvement. Management training programs and professional services support skill development and enhance productivity indexing. Payroll and monitoring services ensure efficient compensation and benefits management. Overall, workforce analytics tools empower hiring teams and improve the employee experience, driving success in today's competitive landscape.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Retail



BFSI



Telecom And IT



Healthcare



Others

Application

Large Enterprises



Small



Medium Sized Enterprise

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

