Workforce analytics market to grow by USD 1,858.84 million from 2022 to 2027; Automatic Data Processing Inc. and Brightfield emerge as key contributors to growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the workforce analytics market, 2022-2027 estimates to register an incremental growth of USD 1,858.84 million, at a CAGR of 15.42% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The demand for efficient workforce management and recruitment drives the growth of the workforce analytics market. A large number of companies are employing third-party talent acquisition platforms and thus, vendors make use of new technologies. Organizations use tech-based solutions and services for their talent acquisition needs. Also, many of these solutions have cognitive capabilities that are based on mobile and cloud technology. Furthermore, cognitive technologies that gather data from social networks and then give actionable insights include AI, machine-to-machine learning, robotic process automation, natural language processing, and predictive algorithms.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Workforce Analytics Market 2023-2027

Workforce Analytics Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The workforce analytics market report covers the following areas:

Workforce Analytics Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Accenture Plc, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Brightfield, Bullhorn Inc., Ceridian HCM Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jobvite Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Kronos Inc., New Mountain Capital Group, L.P., Oracle Corp., Paycor Inc., PredictiveHR Inc., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, Visier Inc., Workday Inc., and WorkForce Software LLC are among some of the major market participants.

Company offerings

The company offers workforce analytics such as ADP datacloud which provides people analytics and HR benchmarking to help measure, compare, predict, and apply insights uncovered in ADP data. Brightfield - The company offers workforce analytics that help companies to manage their contingent workforce and control their rogue spend using service procurement software.

The company offers workforce analytics that help companies to manage their contingent workforce and control their rogue spend using service procurement software. Bullhorn Inc. - The company offers workforce analytics which integrates multiple employee management features such as time, attendance, labor planning, scheduling, absence management, and task management.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Workforce Analytics Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Significant trends

The increasing use of mobile applications for workforce analytics is an emerging workforce analytics market trend. Organizations have recognized the need to make workforce analytics accessible through mobile platforms and made these applications for their managers and employees to access key workforce metrics and insights from anywhere and take action accordingly. Such factors can increase adoption and engagement with workforce analytics tools. Hence, such trends fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges

The lack of a skilled workforce challenges the workforce analytics market during the forecast period. Companies use workforce analytics to streamline the recruitment process to boost quality and efficiency. The adoption of workforce analytics can be attributed to the increase in enterprise-level requirements for specialized occupations, as well as the growing talent pool. However, the gap between the growing amount of data and the number of workers with data analytics skills is widening. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Workforce Analytics Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Workforce Analytics Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Retail



BFSI



Telecom And IT



Healthcare



Others

Application

Large Enterprises



Small



Medium Sized Enterprise

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The retail segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to factors such as the changing market economy, the rise in competition from online retail, new product launches, and customer demands. Furthermore, implementing workforce analytics helps retailers analyze various parameters, such as customer feedback, sales productivity, and other performance metrics. Hence, such factors drive the retail segment of the workforce analytics market during the forecast period.

Workforce Analytics Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist workforce analytics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the workforce analytics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the workforce analytics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of workforce analytics market, vendors

Workforce Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,858.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 14.38 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Brightfield, Bullhorn Inc., Ceridian HCM Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jobvite Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Kronos Inc., New Mountain Capital Group, L.P., Oracle Corp., Paycor Inc., PredictiveHR Inc., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, Visier Inc., Workday Inc., and WorkForce Software LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

