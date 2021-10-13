Workforce Development Pioneer Penn Foster Combines with Leading Online Healthcare Training Provider Carrus

SCRANTON, Pa. and LEHI, Utah, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Penn Foster, a leading provider of digital and data driven learning solutions for high demand skills and jobs, today announced that it has taken the next step in its evolution by combining with Carrus, one of the nation's most trusted online healthcare training and professional development providers. Together, Penn Foster and Carrus will expand their pioneering approach to middle-skills career development programs that are affordable and tailored to the needs of employers. The combined company will serve more than 400,000 enrollees per year with 115,000 participating in its healthcare training vertical, making it one of the largest skills-based training platforms in the country.

Carrus is an all-in-one online healthcare training platform designed to prepare workers with in-demand skills and keep organizations trained on the latest industry policies, procedures and methods of care. Carrus offers Allied Health training programs and upskill development courses for individuals and also partners with colleges, universities, and the most trusted healthcare employers across the country to train and place qualified candidates in desirable jobs. For over a century, Penn Foster has delivered skills-based training to millions of working learners across a wide range of industries and sectors and is designed to meet the growing demand for career-focused training that creates pathways to job placements. Penn Foster's focus on creating career-focused learning programs has led to 94% of Penn Foster alumni saying they achieved their program goals and nearly 70% of employed graduates having experienced one or more positive job changes.

The healthcare industry is one of the fastest-growing segments in the country, and employers are grappling with increasing demand for frontline workers. COVID-19 accelerated the utilization of online learning platforms while also further exposing the shortage of skilled workers across the economy including in the healthcare industry. To help close this gap and build a highly employable workforce, Penn Foster and Carrus will leverage data science and technology in the training process to increase the number of workers capable of delivering important healthcare services. The combined company will bolster access to careers within the healthcare industry, including medical billing and coding, pharmacy technicians, and medical assistants, among others, aligning the aspirations of workers with the talent demands of healthcare employers.

"The combination of Penn Foster's skills-based training and Carrus' career placement services creates numerous, compelling benefits to students and employers as we aim to the close the gap between employment and training," said Frank Britt, CEO of Penn Foster. "We have long admired Carrus, a company whose values, mission and culture mirror our own. Together we will create greater value for employers by connecting them with highly trained employees entering the job market in 'hard to staff for' areas, while also providing learners with accessible, high quality, skills-based training and placement services to ensure a seamless transition to the workforce."

"We've seen firsthand the rapid shift in the labor force that has left more and more middle-skill workers behind. Healthcare jobs are among the most in-demand and evolving in the economy and it's crucial we address this issue now by providing workers with the tools and knowledge to meet employers' ever-changing needs," said Misty Frost, CEO of Carrus. "Frank and the Penn Foster team have built an impactful platform with a proven track record of improving employment outcomes for graduates each year. This partnership will enable more aspiring healthcare professionals to access skills-based training that can lead to higher-wages and better jobs in the industry."

Earlier this year, Penn Foster acquired Sokanu, creator of the popular CareerExplorer platform used by more than 10 million people annually to match to and evaluate career paths. Penn Foster and Carrus will leverage CareerExplorer to offer personalized recommendations on careers, and digitally enabled training and tools to connect learners to jobs.

About Penn Foster

Penn Foster is an educational technology company bridging the gap between education and economic opportunity to build tomorrow's workforce. We partner with employers, education and workforce organizations, and local community groups to design and deliver digital and blended learning programs that attract, upskill, and retain workers in America's fastest-growing fields and professions. Together with Carrus, Penn Foster helps more than 400,000 individuals each year discover pathways to opportunity through accredited diploma, certificate and degree programs that matter in the world of work. For more information, visit https://www.pennfoster.edu .

About Carrus

Carrus delivers quality, trusted healthcare learning content, continuing education, and certification management to new learners, healthcare professionals, and institutions through an integrated technology platform that provides the most seamless healthcare learning experience possible. In 25+ years, Carrus—through its CareerStep and CareerCert divisions—has trained over 150,000 learners for new careers, partnered with more than 150 colleges and universities nationwide, and educated more than 100,000 healthcare professionals.

SOURCE Penn Foster; Carrus

Related Links

https://www.pennfoster.edu/

