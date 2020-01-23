Workforce Management Platform Ubeya Raises $3.5m to Simplify the Process of Finding, Connecting and Managing Hourly Staff

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubeya announced its $3.5M financing round led by ICV VC and joined by Cornerstone. They join existing investor Magma VC, bringing the total amount of venture capital raised to date to $5M. Ubeya was launched in 2017, and is currently used by businesses – including event venues, catering companies, hospitality organizations, staffing agencies, stadiums, promotional businesses and retailers - to source, schedule, manage and pay gig workers.

Ubeya's workforce management platform is designed for companies that rely on hourly staff at the core of their operation. For this type of business, it can be extremely challenging to manage or oversee the performance of a disperse event-based workforce. The Ubeya platform connects all parties, helping businesses book, track, monitor and reward their hourly staff.

Ubeya's technology is designed to serve the entire ecosystem with transparency and visibility from every angle:

For businesses: the platform helps companies find and manage their hourly staff. Ubeya's algorithm will match staffing needs to workers' profiles who have the right skills and availability. The machine learning leverages individuals' track records and experiences to connect the right opportunity to the right team. For employees: Ubeya gives hourly workers the ability to stay connected with employers and agencies, and stay looped in about new jobs that match their skills. The platform helps individual workers with a fair, easy and convenient way to interact with companies. For agencies: recruitment and staffing agencies use Ubeya to streamline how they manage, pay and communicate with their pool of available staff. The platform helps agencies digitize processes such as booking, scheduling and updating staff – helping them optimize operational speed and performance, and connects them to relevant jobs in their area.

Omri Dekalo, CEO of Ubeya said: "Ubeya connects the dots for an ecosystem which is full of challenges such as seasonality, high turnover or lack of information about staff skills. It is amazing to see our clients smoothly running the entire staffing operation on our platform, but what makes us most excited is helping thousands of people find great work opportunities."

"Cornerstone is committed to staying on the forefront of how the modern workforce is evolving," says Heidi Spirgi, Cornerstone's Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer. "Gig workers are increasingly important to every business and Ubeya has built an innovative and simple platform to manage, communicate with, and ultimately engage this growing part of the labor market."

Glen Schwaber, Partner at ICV added: "ICV invests in things that matter. And few things matter more than putting people to work. Ubeya's platform is built for the future of work – enabling gig employers the opportunity to recruit, manage, and scale their businesses while offering employees an unmatched experience managing engagements and building their careers."

