Workforce Management Software Market: 34% of Growth to Originate from North America, Evolving Opportunities with Automatic Data Processing Inc. & Blue Yonder Group Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global workforce management software market size is expected to grow by USD 2.13 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 11.29% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. 34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for workforce management software in North America. However, the market growth rate in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. Factors such as improved penetration of social media and high demand for cost-efficient HR solutions will facilitate the workforce management software market growth in North America over the forecast period.- For more highlights on the regional segment: Request a FREE sample report

Latest market research report titled Global Workforce Management Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Workforce Management Software Market Analysis Report by Deployment (Cloud-based and On-premise) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/workforce-management-software-market-industry-analysis

Workforce Management Software Market - Vendor Analysis

The workforce management software market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as alliances and joint ventures to compete in the market.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. - The company offers a workforce management solution by offering ADP enterprise eTIME software that optimizes workforce performance.

The company offers a workforce management solution by offering ADP enterprise eTIME software that optimizes workforce performance. Blue Yonder Group Inc. - The company offers BlueYonder potential software under workforce management solutions for workforce management.

The company offers BlueYonder potential software under workforce management solutions for workforce management. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. - The company offers HCM software under workforce management solutions which improve operational efficiency, decrease labor cost, and reduce compliance issues.

The company offers HCM software under workforce management solutions which improve operational efficiency, decrease labor cost, and reduce compliance issues. International Business Machines Corp. - The company offers talent management software under service and consulting to inspire the customer workforce with innovative technologies and a people-centric approach to talent management.

The company offers talent management software under service and consulting to inspire the customer workforce with innovative technologies and a people-centric approach to talent management. Koch Industries Inc. - The company offers Infor WFM software under workforce management solutions that optimize labor cost and compliance.

The company offers Infor WFM software under workforce management solutions that optimize labor cost and compliance. To know about all major vendor offerings - Click Now!

Workforce Management Software Market - Market Dynamics

Driver: The workforce management software market is driven by regulatory compliance.

The workforce management software market is driven by regulatory compliance. Trends: In addition, the need for workforce diversity management is anticipated to boost the growth of the workforce management software market.

In addition, the need for workforce diversity management is anticipated to boost the growth of the workforce management software market. Challenges: The factors such as the high implementation and maintenance costs may impede the market growth.

The factors such as the high implementation and maintenance costs may impede the market growth. For detailed information on the market dynamics - Grab a FREE Sample Now!

Workforce Management Software Market - Segmentation Analysis

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Cloud-based - size and forecast 2020-2025

On-premise - size and forecast 2020-2025

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive FREE Sample Report

The competitive scenario provided in the Workforce Management Software Market Report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Workforce Management Software Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The third-party risk management market share is expected to increase by USD 5.35 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 16.89%.

share is expected to increase by USD 5.35 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 16.89%. The real estate software market share is expected to increase by USD 5.22 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9%.

Workforce Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.29% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Germany, India, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Automatic Data Processing Inc., Blue Yonder Group Inc., Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Koch Industries Inc., Kronos Inc., Oracle Corp., Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, and Workday Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio " Information Technology Market " Research Reports

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Blue Yonder Group Inc.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Koch Industries Inc.

Kronos Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Sage Group Plc

SAP SE

Workday Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research Methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio