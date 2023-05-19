Workforce Management Software Market size to grow by USD 2,307.38 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 36% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The workforce management software market size is set to grow by USD 2,307.38 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 6.82%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Workforce Management Software Market 2023-2027

Factors such as regulatory compliance, the increasing need to streamline HR functions, and the need for workforce diversity management will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The workforce management software market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Workforce Management Software Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Deployment

Cloud-Based: The market share growth of the cloud-based segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth is due to the feature that enables cloud-based workforce management solutions to gather, store, and provide global information from a unified point of access.



On-premise

End-user

IT And Telecom



BFSI



Healthcare



Manufacturing



Others

Geography

North America: North America is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as improved penetration of social media and high demand for cost-efficient HR solutions are driving the market in North America .

.

Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

Workforce Management Software Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the workforce management software market in application software

industry include ATOSS Software AG, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Bamboo HR LLC, Blue Yonder Group Inc., Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Koch Industries Inc., Kronos Inc., NICE Ltd., Oracle Corp., Paycor Inc., Performly International Inc., Reflexis Systems Inc., Rippling People Center Inc., Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, UKG Inc., Verint Systems Inc., Workday Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the workforce management software market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

adp.com- The company offers workforce management software to improve time and attendance tracking, automate scheduling or simplify leave management.

bamboohr.com- The company offers workforce management software that makes it easy to collect, maintain, and analyze people data, improve the way to hire talent, onboard new employees, manage compensation, and develop company culture.

blueyonder.com- The company offers workforce management software that is designed to help address today's labor challenges with flexible scheduling, time and attendance, simplified labor compliance and long-range planning.

The report also covers the following areas:

Market Driver

Regulatory compliance

Increasing need to streamline HR functions

Need for workforce diversity management

Market Trend

Rising adoption of digital HR technology

Increasing popularity of advanced workforce analytics

High utilization of social media

Market Challenges

High implementation and maintenance cost

Frequent changes in regulations

Data privacy and security concerns

Workforce Management Software Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist workforce management software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the workforce management software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the workforce management software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of workforce management software market vendors

Workforce Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.82% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,307.38 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.9 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ATOSS Software AG, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Bamboo HR LLC, Blue Yonder Group Inc., Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Koch Industries Inc., Kronos Inc., NICE Ltd., Oracle Corp., Paycor Inc., Performly International Inc., Reflexis Systems Inc., Rippling People Center Inc., Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, UKG Inc., Verint Systems Inc., Workday Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

