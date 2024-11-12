Workforce Management Software Market to Grow by USD 3.08 Billion (2024-2028), Driven by Regulatory Compliance, AI-Powered Report Highlights Market Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global workforce management software market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.08 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.66% during the forecast period. Regulatory compliance associated with workforce management is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising adoption of digital HR technology. However, high implementation and maintenance cost of WFM software poses a challenge.Key market players include 7shifts, ActiveOps PLC, Advanced Computer Software Group Ltd., ATOSS Software AG, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Bamboo HR LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Koch Industries Inc., NICE Ltd., Oracle Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Paycor Inc., PTC Inc., Rippling People Center Inc., Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, UKG Inc., Verint Systems Inc., Workday Inc., Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc..

Workforce Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.66% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 3077.64 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.46 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled 7shifts, ActiveOps PLC, Advanced Computer Software Group Ltd., ATOSS Software AG, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Bamboo HR LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Koch Industries Inc., NICE Ltd., Oracle Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Paycor Inc., PTC Inc., Rippling People Center Inc., Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, UKG Inc., Verint Systems Inc., Workday Inc., Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Market Driver

The Workforce Management Software market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing trend of remote work and the need for efficient Employee Management, Labor Management, and HR Management in various industries. Healthcare, Construction, Packaging, Aerospace, and Manufacturing sectors are major end-users. Cloud computing, including private cloud, is driving the market with its benefits of process transparency and scalability. Key features include workforce prediction, scheduling, task management, rewards, and time and attendance. Vendors offer employee scheduling software, labor analytics, forecasting, and scheduling optimization. Big data, budgeting, and workforce scheduling are essential for workforce optimization. Remote workforces, including contact centers, back offices, and field service providers, require workforce management solutions for productivity and compliance with labor laws. AI and Machine Learning are integral for data analyzing and predictive analytics. The market is expected to grow further with the adoption of digital solutions, mobile applications, and hybrid workforces.

Organizations are shifting their focus towards enhancing the employee experience by digitalizing HR processes and systems. This trend is driven by the increasing use of mobiles as a preferred channel for work by employees. Mobile applications, social media, analytics, and cloud technologies are key digital HR technologies playing a pivotal role in this transformation. By integrating these technologies, organizations can provide a single platform for managing HR functions, improving communication, and enhancing employee engagement. Digital HR technology enables the creation of mobile apps for various HR disciplines, leveraging video, social, and mobile technologies to enrich the employee experience. It also offers advanced analytics capabilities to gain insights into workforce performance and trends, enabling data-driven decision-making. Overall, digital HR technology is a game-changer for organizations, enabling them to streamline HR processes, improve employee engagement, and stay competitive in today's digital world.

Market Challenges

The Workforce Management Software market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing need for efficient employee and labor management in various industries. Remote work and healthcare sectors face unique challenges in managing their workforces, requiring advanced software solutions for scheduling, task management, and time tracking. Businesses in industries such as construction, packaging, aerospace, and manufacturing require labor management software for optimizing workforce prediction, scheduling, and resource allocation. Cloud computing plays a crucial role in workforce management, with both public and private cloud solutions offering process transparency, scalability, and accessibility. HR management, employee scheduling, time and attendance, and labor analytics are key features of these software solutions. Workforce optimization, including predictive analytics and budgeting, is essential for businesses to stay competitive. AI and machine learning technologies are being adopted to improve productivity, customer service, and employee training. Compliance with labor laws and regulations is also a critical consideration. Vendors offering workforce management software must provide solutions that cater to hybrid workforces, including remote employees, in-store employees, field service providers, and contact centers. Big data and real-time analytics enable businesses to make informed decisions about workforce scheduling, forecasting, and budgeting. Overall, workforce management software is essential for businesses to effectively manage their workforces, ensuring productivity, compliance, and employee satisfaction.

The workforce management software market faces a significant challenge due to the high cost of deployment. This expense consists of the software licensing fee, system design and customization costs, implementation costs, employee training expenses, and ongoing maintenance fees. Following the software purchase, organizations must hire IT personnel for proper implementation. Post-implementation, continuous upgrades are necessary to remain competitive. Consequently, the high implementation and maintenance costs may impede the expansion of the global workforce management software market during the forecast period.

Segment Overview

This workforce management software market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 IT and telecom

1.2 BFSI

1.3 Healthcare

1.4 Manufacturing

1.5 Consumer goods and retail and others Deployment 2.1 Cloud based

2.2 On-premises Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 IT and telecom- Cloud-based workforce management software allows employees to access the system from anywhere with an internet connection, enabling remote workforce management, time tracking, scheduling, and communication. The cloud- segment is projected to expand rapidly due to its ability to collect, store, and provide global information from a single access point. This information can be updated in real-time and is accessible anytime, anywhere. Cloud-based applications ensure reliability, offer enterprise visibility, and accommodate unique HR requirements worldwide. Deployment is faster compared to on-premises solutions, and updates and new features can be seamlessly rolled out by providers. These benefits have fueled the growing demand for cloud-based workforce management software, particularly in dynamic and remote work environments. This trend is expected to continue driving the growth of the global workforce management software market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Workforce Management Software market is a dynamic and evolving industry that caters to businesses seeking to optimize their workforce and streamline operations. This software is essential for managing remote teams, healthcare organizations, and various industries such as retail, hospitality, and field services. Employee management, labor management, and staff management are key functionalities, enabling businesses to schedule, track time, and manage tasks effectively. Workforce prediction, forecasting, and scheduling optimization use big data and AI for productivity gains. Mobile applications allow for real-time access to in-store employees and field service providers. Compliance with labor laws is ensured through integrated features. Additionally, employee training, labor analytics, and customer service are enhanced with business intelligence solutions, contact center platforms, and predictive analytics. Hybrid workforces require flexible solutions that cater to IT resources and various work environments.

Market Research Overview

The Workforce Management Software market is a dynamic and evolving industry that caters to businesses seeking to optimize their workforce in various sectors. This software enables effective Employee management, Labor management, and HR management through features like Remote work support, Scheduling, Task management, and Time and Attendance tracking. The market spans across industries such as Healthcare, Construction, Packaging, Aerospace, and Manufacturing, among others. Cloud computing, including Private cloud, plays a significant role in the market's growth, ensuring Process transparency, scalability, and Accessibility. Workforce prediction, Forecasting, and Scheduling Optimization are crucial components, utilizing Big Data, AI, and Machine Learning for improved efficiency. Remote workforces, including Contact centers, Back offices, and Field service providers, are increasingly adopting these digital solutions for productivity enhancement. The market also caters to in-store employees, IT resources, and Hybrid workforces, addressing the need for Workforce optimization. Employment-to-population ratio, Budgeting, and Resource allocation are essential aspects of Workforce Management, with the market offering advanced Labor analytics and Fatigue management tools. The market is subject to various Labor laws and regulations, making compliance a priority for Workforce Management vendors. Mobile applications and Business Intelligence solutions are transforming the industry, providing real-time insights and enhancing workforce management capabilities. The market continues to evolve, incorporating Predictive analytics, AI, and Rewards systems to boost productivity and customer service.

SOURCE Technavio