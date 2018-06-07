Workforce Management Software Market to Witness Enhanced Growth Owing to Rising Demand From Various Industrial Verticals Till 2022 | Million Insights

Global Workforce Management Software Market is segmented on the basis of solution, service, deployment type, organization size, application, industry type and geography. Traditionally, workforce management was handled with the help of spreadsheets and time recording, which is time-consuming, can lead to non-productive idle times and poor customer services and incur high operational costs. Workforce management software helps businesses to manage workforce scheduling, increase operational performance, and identify and solve workforce-related issues. Workforce management basically encompass human resource management that covers all needed aspects and to maintain and track workforce in any organization to gain a productive outcome.

Mostly, small-medium enterprise across developing regions use the conventional methods of storing, tracking and maintaining workforce and other resources. Workforce management is also deployed to minimize labour expenses, enhance workforce utilization and business performances. For instance, automating processes such as employee pay and time calculations eliminates errors and ensures various organisations policies are implemented and updated into the systems with precision and ease. Workforce management solution ensures organisations to run complex analytics on workforce processes to spot problems and correct those, thus ensuring better use of existing resources. With growing number of population, small medium enterprises across emerging countries such as India and China and changing work dynamics are expected to boost the growth of workforce management market.

Furthermore, increasing cloud-based solution adoption and smartphone penetration across various emerging markets are anticipated to drive the growth of workforce management market. In addition, the benefits which workforce management offers that ensures a streamline flow of tracking and maintaining the workforce in an enterprise.



However, the lack of awareness in certain developing regions is expected to hinder the growth of workforce management market amidst the forecast period. On the basis of solution, the workforce management software industry is segmented into absence management, time & attendance management, workforce scheduling, workforce analytics, analytics, task management, absence & holiday management, budgeting & forecasting, scheduling optimization and performance management and so on.

On the basis of service, the workforce management software industry is segmented into implementation services, training & education, support & maintenance and so on. On the basis of deployment type, the workforce management software market is segmented into on-premise deployment, cloud-based deployment, SaaS deployment, and so on. On the basis of organization size, the workforce management software market is segmented into large enterprises, small and medium enterprises. On the basis of industry type, the workforce management software industry is segmented into BFSI, government & defence, healthcare, transportation & logistics, telecom & IT, manufacturing, consumer goods & retail, energy & utilities and so on. On the basis of application, the workforce management software industry is segmented into < 100 employees, 100-499 employees, 500-999 employees, 1,000-4,999 employees and >5000 employees.

On the basis of geography, the workforce management software market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America and Middle East & Africa. Market of Workforce management software is expected to witness a healthy CAGR during the projected period due to increasing number of small-medium business and growing population among users across emerging markets. Currently, North America dominates the workforce management software market followed by Western Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to reflect highest CAGR during the forecast period. The global key players in the market of workforce management software are IBM Corporation, SAP AG, Oracle Corporation, Workforce Software, KRONOS, ADP LLC, WORKDAY, Kronos, Infor Global Solution, Verint, NICE, Aspect, WorkForce Software, ClickSoftware, Calabrio, Atoss Software AG, Genesys, InVision AG, Monet Software, Teleopti, Clicksoftware Technologies Ltd. and ADP LLC.

