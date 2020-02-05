Workforce Opportunity Services and PSEG Honor New Graduates at Triumphant Advancement Ceremony

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Workforce Opportunity Services (WOS)—the leading non-profit organization connecting individuals from underserved populations with transformative career opportunities—and PSEG, a diversified energy company serving the state of New Jersey, recently gathered with local community leaders and educators to honor 43 highly-skilled graduates as they completed a six-month job placement technology program.

Team members from Workforce Opportunity Services pose with graduates from the WOS and PSEG Graduation Ceremony at the Newark Museum of Art. Dr. Arthur Langer, Chairman and Founder of WOS, speaks during the certificate ceremony at the WOS and PSEG Graduation Ceremony at the Newark Museum of Art

The ceremony took place at the renown Newark Museum of Art, located in Essex County, New Jersey, and was also attended by notables from the area, such as the Deputy Mayor of Newark, Rahman Muhammad, among others.

The above-mentioned job placement program, "Talent Acquisition Pipeline (TAP)", which began in July of 2019, empowered participants to develop into full-time PSEG consultants in areas such as Software Development, IT Desktop Support, Windows, Network, and Database Administration. All program participants received comprehensive job training from App Academy and the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), paid in full by WOS.

Dr. Arthur Langer, Chairman, and Founder of WOS, spoke to the graduates regarding the importance of their accomplishments. "You have all completed a mission," said Dr. Langer. "Now you have a responsibility. If you continue to perform well, you'll open up doors for the other men and women who want to achieve something great. You all represent something that is impressive."

Before the graduation ceremony, Dr. Langer presented an award to Joseph Santamaria, PSEG's SVP Chief Information and Digital Officer, for his continued support to WOS and all its talent acquisition initiatives. Mr. Timothy Weeks, Director of IT Enterprise Solutions and Vendor Management at PSEG, and Wayne Spano, Senior Director, Applications Project Office at PSEG, were also presented with accolades as thanks for their dedication and encouragement to all advancing cohorts.

In the past, WOS has typically placed one to two people in positions at PSEG, most of them military veterans. Through this latest TAP program, PSEG will now receive 43 new diverse employees, from a myriad of backgrounds, specifically trained for it's needs.

Concurrently, WOS has placed over 5,300 people in jobs across a variety of Fortune 500 companies, such as Prudential, JetBlue, and United Rentals, to name a few.

About Workforce Opportunity Services

Founded in 2005, Workforce Opportunity Services (WOS) is a leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to developing the skills of untapped talent from underserved and veteran communities through partnerships with organizations dedicated to diversifying their workforce. Utilizing a scientifically-based model derived from research conducted at Columbia University, we recruit, educate, train, and place high-potential candidates with leading organizations around the world. To date, WOS has served 4,000+ individuals through partnerships with more than 65 corporations in 40+ locations worldwide. For more information, visit wforce.org .

