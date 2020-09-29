Workforce Opportunity Services Announces Free Certificate Program for Professionals Affected by COVID-19

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Workforce Opportunity Services (WOS)— a leading non-profit organization connecting individuals from underserved populations with transformative career opportunities—has announced the creation of a complimentary version of its Workforce Essentials Certification for individuals that have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

Based on 20 years of research-based workforce development experience, the certificate program has been designed to develop fostered capabilities in self-esteem and confidence, lifelong learning and metacognition, personal and professional core values, and literacy in a business culture oriented toward workplace success.

Anthony Amato, Vice President of Business Services at WOS states that, "The Certificate in Workplace Essentials Workshop was designed for highly motivated, early-career professionals who would like to make a positive impact on not only their professional success, but also their lives."

Workforce Opportunity Services created the Certificate in Workplace Essentials to empower individuals to move from entry-level positions to long-lasting professional success. Customarily 120 hours of real-time content, this special course will simply be 8 hours, 2 hours a day for four consecutive days. Courses will consist of 2 hours of live training with an additional 1 hour of asynchronous learning.

Additionally, WOS has plans to work with The Columbia University Center for Technology, or Teachers College, Columbia University to issue the Certificate in Workplace Essentials Workshop.

Mr. Amato added, "WOS intends to partner with a variety of agencies in the Metro New York area connected to individuals negatively affected by COVID-19 for outreach in this program, which will last throughout the end of the calendar year, and well into 2021."

To learn more, or to see the upcoming schedule, please visit: https://www.wforce.org/certificate-program-for-professionals-affected-by-covid-19

About Workforce Opportunity Services

Founded in 2005, Workforce Opportunity Services (WOS) is a leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to developing the skills of untapped talent from underserved and veteran communities through partnerships with organizations dedicated to diversifying their workforce. Utilizing a scientifically-based model derived from research conducted at Columbia University, we recruit, educate, train, and place high-potential candidates with leading organizations around the world. To date, WOS has served 4,000+ individuals through partnerships with more than 65 corporations in 40+ locations worldwide. For more information, visit wforce.org .

