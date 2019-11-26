Workforce Opportunity Services Announces Opening of New Office in Newark, NJ

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Workforce Opportunity Services (WOS)—the leading non-profit organization connecting individuals from underserved populations with transformative career opportunities—is thrilled to announce the opening of its third office located at the Robert Treat Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The expansion enables WOS to better serve the needs and requests of its clients, the growth of its program, and deepen its relationships with businesses located in the state of New Jersey.

"We are excited to open a physical location in downtown Newark as the headquarters for our North Jersey operations," said Russ Yorks, Vice President of Client Service Operations at WOS. "We have been partnering with Newark based employers for over 15 years helping talented and driven individuals from the local community find a pathway to employment while providing our partner companies an economical pipeline of skilled and motivated, but underserved individuals."

WOS equips companies with customized solutions for recruiting, training and retaining talent for contact centers. Our program participants undergo training to garner skills that are tailored to the company's specific needs and receive ongoing mentorship and support to be successful in their roles. Additionally, they receive funds for their college tuition and free healthcare while in the program.

Companies that partner with WOS benefit from the following offerings:

Dedicated support for management

Competitive billing rates

On or off-site services

Flexible employment arrangements

In the past, WOS has been affiliated with prominent New Jersey partners such as Prudential Financial, as well as the Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG). With the opening of this new office, it reaffirms its dedication to providing the New Jersey area with untapped and hidden talent, solving many of its IT and manufacturing shortages.

If you would like more information about WOS and our programs, or are interested in an interview with a WOS representative, please contact WOS media relations at press@wforce.org.

Workforce Opportunity Services

Robert Treat Center

50 Park Place, Suite 1539

Newark, NJ 07102

Tel: 973.841.4775

About Workforce Opportunity Services

Founded in 2005, Workforce Opportunity Services (WOS) is a leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to developing the skills of untapped talent from underserved and veteran communities through partnerships with organizations dedicated to diversifying their workforce. Utilizing a scientifically-based model derived from research conducted at Columbia University, we recruit, educate, train, and place high-potential candidates with leading organizations around the world. To date, WOS has served 4,000+ individuals through partnerships with more than 65 corporations in 40+ locations worldwide. For more information, visit wforce.org .

