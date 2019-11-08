Workforce Opportunity Services Awarded Prestigious 2019 Platinum HIRE Vets Medallion Award

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Workforce Opportunity Services (WOS) —the leading non-profit organization connecting individuals from underserved populations with transformative career opportunities—was awarded the 2019 Platinum HIRE Vets Medallion Award .

This award is the only federal-level veterans' employment accolade that recognizes an organization's commitment to veteran hiring, retention, and professional development. Applicants are evaluated based on a specific range of criteria, including veteran hiring and retention rates, and the availability of veteran-specific resources, leadership programs, dedicated human resources, and compensation and tuition assistance programs.

"With their proven leadership, determination, and dedication, America's veterans strengthen our nation's workforce," said U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta. "The HIRE Vets Medallion Program recognizes job creators who understand the value a veteran brings to any job or organization, and demonstrate a true commitment to veteran hiring and professional development."

If you would like more information about WOS and our programs, or are interested in an interview with a WOS representative, please contact WOS media relations at press@wforce.org .

About Workforce Opportunity Services

Founded in 2005, Workforce Opportunity Services (WOS) is a leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to developing the skills of untapped talent from underserved and veteran communities through partnerships with organizations dedicated to diversifying their workforce. Utilizing a scientifically-based model derived from research conducted at Columbia University, we recruit, educate, train, and place high-potential candidates with leading organizations around the world. To date, WOS has served 4,000+ individuals through partnerships with more than 65 corporations in 40+ locations worldwide. For more information, visit wforce.org .

