Workforce Opportunity Services Expands to the West Coast with Automobile Club of Southern California

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Workforce Opportunity Services (WOS) —the leading non-profit organization connecting individuals from underserved and veteran populations with transformative career opportunities—has expanded its programs to Los Angeles, marking WOS' first program on the West Coast.

Through its Talent Acquisition Program (TAP), WOS is spearheading the recruitment, training, and onboarding of nine young adults from underserved communities in the Los Angeles area for the Automobile Club of Southern California (Auto Club) headquarters building in Los Angeles. Upon completion of the program, these individuals will fill vacant entry-level Software Development roles.

According to Patrick Hanna, a program participant selected for the WOS-Auto Club program, he sees this as "an opportunity to grow not just his skills that will help him excel in the workforce, but also as a person." Prior to WOS, Hanna adds that he was "working a job without much room for advancement and after getting his degree, was eager to find a career where he could grow." He says that the WOS-Auto Club program is that "golden opportunity."

Currently, the program participants are completing the academic training component of the program, administered in partnership with the national coding boot camp Coding Dojo . After 26 weeks of academics, they will transition into a full-time consultancy phase at Auto Club, gaining hands-on experience while still employed by WOS. After a period of 26 weeks as a consultant, they will be eligible to be hired by the Auto Club's Los Angeles office.

"WOS is thrilled to announce its expansion into the West Coast, a tremendous milestone for the organization," says Dr. Art Langer, Founder and Chairman of WOS. "Our expansion is a testament to our ability to scale and meet the talent needs of our partners quickly and efficiently. We look forward to growing our presence on the West Coast, deepening our partnership with the Auto Club and watching the transformation of these nine talented individuals over the coming months."

"The Auto Club is a service-oriented organization continually seeking qualified staff that will fit into our culture and brand," said Jim Philipp, vice president of human resources. "Through WOS we have the opportunity to help young people join the workforce and identify qualified candidates who have received the type of education and training we believe will fill the Club's needs. We are excited to see this cohort complete their training and begin working with the team."

About Workforce Opportunity Services

Founded in 2005, Workforce Opportunity Services (WOS) is a leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to developing the skills of untapped talent from underserved and veteran communities through partnerships with organizations dedicated to diversifying their workforce. Utilizing a scientifically-based model derived from research conducted at Columbia University, we recruit, educate, train, and place high-potential candidates with leading organizations around the world. To date, WOS has served more than 5,500 individuals through partnerships with over 70 corporations worldwide. For more information, visit wforce.org . Find WOS on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , YouTube and Instagram .

