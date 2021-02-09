Workforce Opportunity Services Partners with Asbury Park Housing Authority for Custom Version of its Popular Workforce Essentials Workshop

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Workforce Opportunity Services (WOS) — a leading non-profit organization connecting individuals from historically underrepresented populations with transformative career opportunities— announced an exclusive partnership with the Asbury Park Housing Authority (APHA) to launch a customized version of its popular Workforce Essentials Workshop, targeted to highly motivated, early-career professionals.

The online workshop, scheduled to begin on March 15, 2021, will run for four consecutive days; three hours a day for a total of 12 hours. Planned topics include:

Self-Esteem

Metacognition (Self-Awareness of learning or thinking)

Workplace Values

Business Culture

Since the fall 2020, the no-cost Workforce Essentials Workshop has empowered participants to move from entry-level positions to long-lasting personal and professional success. Based on 20 years of research-based workforce development experience, this fully online workshop has been designed to help participants develop their interpersonal skills through a series of self-assessments, live sessions, and offline reflective activities.

Jessica Miller, Director of Academics for WOS, stated that "This workshop presents a unique opportunity for WOS to collaborate with the APHA and provide residents with valuable strategies to strengthen self-esteem and self-acceptance and objectives to help them achieve personal, academic, and professional goals. We're proud to be able to provide the Asbury Park community with a locally based professional development resource."

Qaasim Johnson, Director of Housing for APHA also shared that, "We are excited to partner with Workforce Opportunity Services, Columbia University CTM and most importantly the residents of the APHA. We believe this partnership is the beginning of the process of change in our communities. We, you, cannot bring about desired change alone, team work is required. TEAM — Together Everyone Achieves More."

All students who successfully complete the workshop will receive a certificate of participation from Columbia University Center for Technology Management.

For more information on the workshop, please call, text, or email Sameerah Keith at

732-440-7468 or [email protected].

If you would like more information about WOS and our programs, or are interested in an interview with a WOS representative, please contact WOS media relations at [email protected].

475 Riverside Drive

Suite 1350

New York, NY 10115

Tel: 212-870-0241

About Workforce Opportunity Services

Founded in 2005, Workforce Opportunity Services (WOS) is a leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to developing the skills of untapped talent from underserved and veteran communities through partnerships with organizations dedicated to diversifying their workforce. Utilizing a scientifically-based model derived from research conducted at Columbia University, we recruit, educate, train, and place high-potential candidates with leading organizations around the world. To date, WOS has served 4,000+ individuals through partnerships with more than 65 corporations in 40+ locations worldwide. For more information, visit wforce.org .

About Asbury Park Housing Authority

The mission of the Housing Authority of the City of Asbury Park is to deliver on the promise of providing safe, clean, decent affordable housing to low, extremely low- and moderate-income individuals and families of Asbury Park, NJ and surrounding areas. This promise will be met by non-discriminatory innovative housing and business initiatives. With a focus on introducing tangible alternatives for sustainable housing, economic development opportunities and self-sufficiency programs offered to our community partners. It's with said partners that we will continue to work together to create Housing Excellence!

Additional Links

WOS on Twitter ( www.twitter.com/wforceorg )

WOS on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/wforceorg/ )

WOS on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/workforce-opportunity-services/ )

Media Contact:

Deborah Vanderlinder

212-870-2241

[email protected]

SOURCE Workforce Opportunity Services